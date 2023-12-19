Toto Wolff: The competitors will regret this

Mercedes secured second place in the world championship at the end of the 2023 season. But second or third doesn't really matter, does it? No, says Team Principal Toto Wolff.

Second is the first loser, they say. In just a few weeks, many people will no longer be able to remember who came second in the Formula 1 World Championship in 2023 - it doesn't really matter whether it was Mercedes or Ferrari, does it?

Red Bull Racing dominated the year to such an extent that the Silver Arrows and the Reds had no chance. But for the two racing teams, it does make a difference where they end up. Mercedes finished three points ahead of Ferrari in second place.

"If you had asked me at the beginning of the season, I would have said that it is not so important whether we finish P2 or P3," said Team Principal Toto Wolff in his season review.

There are two points of view. "The sporting advantage is that you have more time in the wind tunnel for next year," said Wolff.

But there is also a financial component "for all our employees in the form of a bonus," says the Austrian. And sometimes the mindset of the employees should not be underestimated. "I have to look after everyone together with my management. So it's a very important component, even if it's perhaps not so relevant from a sporting perspective. When I came second at the World Championships that evening, it was a great feeling. I hadn't expected that feeling. You could see how the morale and emotions in the team had risen, and that was important," said Wolff.

The learning curve was also important. "We learnt a lot," emphasised Wolff. "The difficult races and seasons are the ones in which you learn the most. And we always say that the days we lose are the days our rivals will regret because we learn the most."

However, he could not single out one particular lesson, "because we have looked at so many things that will help us next year," said Wolff. As far as the car is concerned, "we have realised that it is not as stable as we had predicted. This is perhaps due to the fact that we didn't develop it in the necessary time frame. It was clear that the interaction between the chassis and tyres was not working perfectly. In this respect, that was the most important realisation."

And what does that mean for 2024? What will the approach be to knock Red Bull Racing off the throne? Or at least attack it?

"It's about setting the right expectations, because we have a huge mountain to climb. There is a team that is so successful and we have a big gap to close. At the same time, I think we've taken some proactive steps to close that gap. Will that be enough? I don't know. But we'll see at the tests and then at the first race in Bahrain. I'm very excited. I'd like to get going now. It's the stopwatch that will tell us how well we've done."