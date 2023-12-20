Protest from Ferrari and Haas: FIA tightens rules

Ferrari and Haas made use of the right to review in the 2023 GP season. Both were rejected by the race stewards. The FIA is now restricting this right.

After the Australian Grand Prix, Ferrari made use of the rarely applied "right of review". Article 14.1.1 of the Formula 1 Sporting Code stipulates that "in the event of a new situation, the race stewards concerned must meet again to hear relevant statements". This can happen up to 14 days after the incident.

At the time, it was about Carlos Sainz: The Madrilenian had pushed his compatriot Fernando Alonso away at the second re-start in Melbourne's Albert Park, which had no consequences for the Aston Martin star. After another race interruption at the Australian GP, Alonso was allowed to resume his place on the grid, but the race stewards added five seconds to Sainz's race time for the foul. And because the field crossed the finish line behind the safety car, Carlos dropped back from fifth to 12th place.

Ferrari believed it could present new evidence that might persuade the Australian stewards Enrique Bernoldi (Brazil), Nish Shetty (Singapore), Loic Bacquelaine (Belgium) and Christopher McMahon (Australia) to reconsider. But the quartet of commissioners nipped Ferrari's objection in the bud and summarised it as follows: "There are no significant or relevant new elements that were not present when the first judgement was made."

A similar assessment was made in the Haas case, this time after the US Grand Prix in Austin (Texas). Haas wanted to take action against the result because Team Principal Günther Steiner and his team were certain that some rule violations in the race at the Circuit of the Americas had gone unpunished.

Specifically, it was about adherence to the track limits. Steiner was certain that Alex Albon, Lance Stroll, Logan Sargeant and Sergio Pérez were off the track several times without being penalised. Race stewards Dennis Dean (USA), Derek Warwick (Great Britain), Andrew Mallalieu (Barbados) and Felix Holter (Germany) were dismissed - here too, there was too little evidence for the stewards to overturn the result.



The FIA has now reduced the time limit for the right of review from 14 days to 96 hours, and the teams must also deposit a sum of money if they wish to exercise their right. If the application is rejected, they lose this money. The amount of money for Formula 1 has not yet been determined. To this end, the Sports Act has been amended so that the FIA can now also submit a corresponding application for a review. Previously, only the FIA's Sports Secretary General could do this.



The procedure for normal appeals has also changed. After an event, a racing team can register its intention to protest against the result. The team then has 96 hours to stick to the objection or withdraw its intention (if it feels it has too little chance of success). The declaration of intent is linked to the payment of 6000 euros. This amount will be forfeited to the FIA if the team decides to withdraw.