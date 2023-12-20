Jenson Button: The truth about Lewis Hamilton

Jenson Button drove alongside Lewis Hamilton at McLaren for years and knows exactly what makes his compatriot tick. Button, a 15-time GP winner, tells us how Hamilton's career is going.

Unbelievable but true: Lewis Hamilton has not won a Formula 1 race for two years. But his former McLaren team-mate Jenson Button says: "Lewis has the ability to win more races and an eighth world title."

The 43-year-old Button has remained involved in the sport after finishing his GP career (Monaco 2017, as a replacement for Fernando Alonso at McLaren when the Spaniard competed in the Indy 500). Button works for British Sky and told AFP about Hamilton: "Basically, it won't be any easier for Red Bull Racing's opponents in 2024. I am convinced that they will continue to be the benchmark in the coming season."

"We could say that it was all child's play for Max Verstappen in 2023, but the fact is - if we look at all the races in detail, there were some World Championship races in which Max had to really stretch himself."

"As far as Lewis is concerned, I know that he wouldn't compete again if he knew he wasn't up to it. Lewis just needs the right car to win more races and fight for an eighth title."



"For us as fans, I hope that Mercedes builds a car that is on a par with Red Bull Racing's race car. It would be fabulous to see Verstappen and Hamilton fighting on equal terms again. I would like to see Hamilton in the title fight again before he hangs up his helmet."



Lewis Hamilton will be 39 years old on 7 January 2024. He is the second oldest driver in the field after Fernando Alonso (42).