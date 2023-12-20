Formula 1 offenders: 16 GP drivers who have been banned

We answer questions from our readers in the form of "SPEEDWEEKipedia" in random order. This time, Peter-Paul Kreis from Leibstadt wants to know: "You recently reported on who will start the 2024 GP season with a criminal record. I remember that ten years ago or so, Frenchman Romain Grosjean was banned from the following race because of an accident in Belgium. Can you show me who else had to be banned?"

Reader Kreis is right: there hasn't been such a ban for more than eleven years. You can find the current status of the penalty points in the story here. No driver is currently in acute danger. But more drivers than expected have been prevented from taking part in a Grand Prix - for astonishingly different reasons. Here is a small selection.

Romain Grosjean 2012

In Belgium 2012, Romain Grosjean drove off as if the chequered flag would be shown after just a few hundred metres. He cleared the world champions Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, Sergio Pérez was also taken out of the race and Grosjean's Lotus came within a hair's breadth of the helmet of the then Ferrari star Alonso. Hair-raising accidents like this led to the FIA considering the introduction of head protection. We have had this since 2018, it is called Halo (halo). Grosjean had to watch the Monza race following Belgium.

Yuji Ide 2006

Caught the eye in the first races of the 2006 season due to his inconsistent driving style. The crash between Ide and Minardi driver Christijan Albers, whose car overturned in Imola, was the straw that broke the camel's back. After numerous complaints from other drivers, the FIA withdrew the Japanese driver's super licence.



Jenson Button and Takuma Sato in 2005

In Imola, the two BAR Honda racers had been underweight, and the Englishman and the Japanese driver had to watch the two subsequent races in Monaco and Spain as punishment. Particularly bitter: BAR's main sponsor British American Tobacco had invited hundreds of guests to the prestigious Monte Carlo GP - who did not get to see any of their cars.



Michael Schumacher in 1994

During the parade lap for the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, Schumi passed his arch-rival Damon Hill twice. He received a stop-and-go penalty for this. He later served the penalty, but had his car refuelled immediately before serving it. This is still illegal today. The Benetton driver ignored the subsequent black flag, with which he was to be taken out of the race, for several laps. As a result, he was banned from the Grands Prix in Monza and Estoril by the FIA.



Mika Häkkinen 1994

Caused a pile-up after the start of the German GP in Hockenheim and had to watch on in Hungary.



Eddie Irvine 1994

There was quite a lot going on in the 1994 season, wasn't there? Jordan driver Irvine was the cause of a crash involving Jos Verstappen, Eric Bernard and Martin Brundle at Interlagos, in which the Dutchman's car overturned. Irvine was banned from the races in Japan, Italy and Monaco.



Nigel Mansell 1989

The then Ferrari driver overshot his marker at the pit stop, put the car into reverse and backed off. This is still a no-go today. After "il leone" shot back onto the track, he was shown the black flag. This did not prevent the Englishman from quickly clearing McLaren star Ayrton Senna off the track. As a result, Mansell had to watch in Jerez. Nigel was so angry that he threatened to retire.



Emilio de Villota in 1981

In order to boost interest in their Jarama race outside of Madrid, the organisers of the Spanish GP wanted Emilio de Villota from Madrid to take part. However, the so-called Concorde Agreement, the first version of the Formula 1 constitution, which regulates the sporting and economic relationships in the triangle of the association, racing teams and Formula 1 management, had come into force in the meantime. And it stipulated: no more starts for private drivers. Bad luck for de Villota.



Ricardo Londono 1981

According to Marc Surer, the Colombian turned up with a suitcase full of money of dubious origin and wanted to drive in Formula 1. The rules officials didn't think this was a particularly good idea and refused to allow him to start due to his lack of racing experience. For Ensign and Surer, this was a blessing - in Rio, the man from Basel drove the race of his life, finishing fourth and setting the best race lap. Londono was shot dead in Colombia in 2009. The circumstances were never clarified.



Riccardo Patrese 1978

The Italian was blamed by the other drivers for the start crash at Monza, in which Ronnie Peterson suffered broken legs. The Swede succumbed to a fat embolism the following night. The drivers put so much pressure on Patrese that the car association banned him from the USA GP.



Hans Heyer 1977

Heyer had been unable to qualify for the German Grand Prix. 30 drivers had trained, 24 were eligible to start, but Heyer had only qualified 27th in the ATS-Penske. That didn't stop the clever Hans from a daring plan: "I placed my car in a strategically favourable position and waited. The grid girls were go-kart drivers at the time and I knew most of them well. I said - girls, when you come back from the starting grid, stand around my car and give me privacy."



No sooner said than done: the field set off, and shortly afterwards - to the cheers of the fans - a third German driver turned onto the track after Hans Stuck in the Brabham-Alfa and Jochen Mass in the McLaren-Ford! The race organisers were so stunned that it took a while for them to realise that someone was driving who wasn't supposed to be driving. Even before the black flag could be unfurled, the Penske rolled out - gearbox failure. Hans Heyer was later banned from the GP by the motoring organisation. This didn't bother the rogue much, as no further Formula 1 starts were planned anyway.



Otto Stuppacher and Karl Oppitzhauser in 1976

The two Austrians were not allowed to practice at the Österreichring. Stuppacher even started a petition among the other drivers, but the organisers remained firm - too little experience. The private driver was then unlucky with his Tyrrell. Stuppacher was actually allowed to drive in Monza, but was too slow. So he left before the race. After qualifying, illegal fuel was allegedly found in the cars of Hunt, Mass and Watson, so Stuppacher would have moved up to 26th place, which was eligible to start! Unfortunately, he was no longer at Monza at the time.



Lella Lombardi 1976

The Italian was suddenly without a car because Loris Kessel from Ticino had her RAM-Brabham confiscated. The reason was a dispute between the Swiss and RAM team boss John Macdonald over sponsorship money from Tissot.



Ken Richardson 1951

Richardson was the test driver of BRM's fantastic V16 racer, which was tantamount to taming a lion. He wanted to make his racing debut in Monza. With 10th place on the grid, it didn't look too bad. Until the Italians realised that Richardson did not have the necessary racing licence. He was banned and never competed in a world championship race again.



