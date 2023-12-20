Toto Wolff (Mercedes): Hamilton low point as a scoop

44 races have been held in the turbo hybrid era since the beginning of 2022, and Mercedes-Benz has only won one of them - at Interlagos 2022 with George Russell. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has now been without a win for more than two years.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff looks back on the difficult 2023 season and reveals in a video from his racing team which race was the best for him. The choice is astonishing.

The 51-year-old Austrian says: "My choice will sound a bit strange, because we were disqualified in that race. But for me, the US Grand Prix in Texas was our strongest performance. We brought an update to the car that worked immediately. Of course, we were disqualified because of the abraded floor plate, but the speed was real."

"Back then, the car did exactly what we had expected from the new parts in the wind tunnel on the racetrack. On the other hand, there were numerous moments in 2023 when we had high expectations and things didn't go as we had hoped."



"Brazil, for example, was very difficult. We had won there the previous year and now we couldn't cope, neither in the sprint nor in the Grand Prix."



"The night in Abu Dhabi was a positive moment. Of course we could say: whether we finish second or third in the Constructors' Cup, what does it matter? But it does.

"And we mustn't forget that second or third place also makes a considerable difference in terms of prize money."



In concrete terms, that means either 130 million for Mercedes as the overall runner-up or 120 million for third place.



Toto Wolff continued: "We must not forget that all employees benefit from a bonus system and receive more money for second place overall than for first. It was nice to see how happy the team was about second place after the World Championship final. Securing second place was important for the team's morale."