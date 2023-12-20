Fernando Alonso: New record set in karting

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is also really stepping on the gas during the winter break: he set a new record on his own kart track in Asturias on Tuesday, as he announced on social media.

The oldest GP driver in the field has repeatedly emphasised that Fernando Alonso has not had enough of racing. The two-time world champion told his colleagues at "Fox Sports" at the end of October: "I like the competition, I like being fast and I hate losing. So you can see that it's not very difficult to motivate me once I'm in the car."

The 32-time GP winner from the Aston Martin team is not only motivated on the big Formula 1 stage. The ambitious Spaniard even finds his very own challenges during fun outings on his own kart track in his home country of Asturias. One of these was to beat the track record in karting, which has stood since 2017.

Alonso did just that on Tuesday with his lap time of 56.09 seconds. He proudly declared on social media: "Test day at the Circuito Museo FA with a new lap record since 2017. It seemed impossible to even come close to the European Championship times on this track. But I finally did it!"

The 2024 Formula 1 season begins with the start of testing on 21 February 2024, giving this year's fourth-placed driver in the World Championship plenty of opportunities to improve his karting skills.

Planned Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island