Mercedes and Ferrari: new blood in the same F2 team

Back in October, the Prema Racing Team confirmed that it intends to send Andrea Kimi Antonelli on the hunt for points in the Formula 2 series in 2024. The 17-year-old from Bologna has been a member of the Mercedes junior squad since 2019 and has been promoted to the highest junior class following overall victories in the Formula Regional Middle East Championship and the Formula Regional European Championship.

Team Principal René Rosin already knows the Italian from working with him in the smaller formula racing series. He said of Antonelli: "We know Kimi well and are very proud of what he has achieved in his first two years in a formula car. Kimi is a gifted racing driver and a great team player, so we are looking forward to what is to come and we are focussing on making his step up to Formula 2 as smooth as possible."

Antonelli himself emphasised: "I am very happy about this opportunity. Moving from Formula Regional to Formula 2 will be a huge step and I realise that it will be a big challenge because the level in Formula 1 is very high. We will be competing in a car that is new to everyone, but I still expect it to be tough. I don't want to raise any expectations, but rather concentrate on learning as much as possible and, as always, having fun and doing a good job. I'm also happy to stay with Prema, because this team is my second family."

His Prema team-mate is Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman, who gained his first kilometres of Formula 1 experience this year through training and testing for the Haas team and made a good impression. Bearman finished his rookie season with Prema Racing in Formula 2 this year in sixth place overall with four victories. "I'm looking forward to continuing the partnership," said the 18-year-old Briton.

"It's great that Ollie is with us for another year because he's had a great time with us so far. The way he has adapted, improved and developed is remarkable and we are looking forward to continuing this process. We are also convinced that the experience he has gained this year will help him and the team to adapt to the new car," summarised Rosin.