Jody Scheckter: High praise for Max Verstappen

It is difficult to compare today's Formula 1 stars with the GP legends of earlier eras. Nevertheless, Jody Scheckter is convinced: Max Verstappen would have been the best in his day too.

Max Verstappen has set the bar very high this season. The speedy Dutchman from the Red Bull Racing Team has defended his title for the second time in a row, winning 19 of 22 Grands Prix on his way to a third world championship crown and finishing two more races on Sunday in second place.

He only had to settle for fifth place in Singapore. Verstappen's sprint record this year is also impressive. Although he is not a fan of the mini-races on Saturday, he has managed to beat the rest of the field four times. In Baku he finished third in the sprint, in Qatar he crossed the finish line in second place behind McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri.

The 26-year-old's strong performance reminds many experts and team bosses of the really big names in the sport. Verstappen himself does not think much of comparisons with the stars of past Formula 1 eras. Nevertheless, many observers are convinced that we are currently witnessing one of the best GP drivers of all time.

Jody Scheckter is also enthusiastic about Verstappen, about whom he told his colleagues at the "Gazzetta dello Sport": "He is better than anyone who has driven in Formula 1 in my era. The difference is that many people say that back then, real men risked their lives in Formula 1. The cars often broke down, not the Ferrari, but the Tyrrell, for example, and I only realised later that I was lucky. My greatest success was that I stayed alive, I wasn't even in the helicopter to the hospital."

"At the beginning I was a bit reckless, like everyone who is young. You try to show talent and courage. Max did too, and I didn't like the way he rode at the beginning of his career because he didn't show respect to the other riders. Then he also realised that you don't win races, let alone world championships, if you cause accidents and collisions," added the 1979 world champion.