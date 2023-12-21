Fred Vasseur: Verstappen in a Ferrari? Never say never!

After winning his third world championship title, Max Verstappen said: "I can well imagine staying with Red Bull Racing for the rest of my GP career." Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur is open to anything.

The champions agree: Max Verstappen will continue to leave his mark on Formula 1 in the coming years. Fernando Alonso said at the Losail International Circuit, where Verstappen secured his third title in a row: "Given the stable regulations and his performances, I assume that Max is far from finished winning."

And record champion Lewis Hamilton has said the same thing: "This will be Max Verstappen's decade."

The 26-year-old Dutchman has committed himself to Red Bull Racing until the end of 2028, which says everything about the confidence the 54-time GP winner has in this racing team. But what then? When his current contract expires, Max will only be 31 years old.

Max says openly: "I don't know what I can still achieve in this sport. That depends primarily on the work we do, but of course also on how the opponents are set up. I'm young, I can still see myself in Formula 1 for a few more years and I believe that I can still put in many good performances. Ultimately, the question of my future is not about how long I can compete in Formula 1, but about how long I want to drive at all."

Verstappen also said: "Red Bull is my family and I can well imagine driving for Red Bull Racing for the rest of my GP career."

For years, the loyal tifosi hoped that Ferrari might be able to lure superstar Lewis Hamilton to Maranello. That didn't happen. But what about Max Verstappen?

Team boss Fred Vasseur said the following at Ferrari's traditional Christmas reception with colleagues from the Italian Sky: "Max Verstappen in our team? You could ask all the team bosses this question and everyone would give the same answer - of course everyone would love to sign Verstappen."



"But the fact is that Max has a long-term agreement with Red Bull and we're not going to waste energy speculating about who might one day drive for us. There are currently zero talks about that, but I am also someone who always emphasises - never say never."



As far as the current Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are concerned, the agreements with the Monegasque and the Spaniard expire at the end of 2024. Fred Vasseur: "So we still have some time to take care of the future in peace."



"I know I said at the beginning of the year that I wanted to have this done by the end of the season. But the season was extremely intense and the talks had to wait. We are now negotiating extensively and we will make a decision soon."



