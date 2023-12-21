Red Bull Racing: Understaffed at the Mexico GP

Red Bull Racing has had an almost perfect season: 22 races, 21 victories. Max Verstappen triumphed 19 times, securing his third championship title in a row in Qatar, while Sergio Pérez won twice. Only Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari was able to prevent RBR from taking the lead with his tactical masterstroke in Singapore.

Thanks to the RB19 racing car, Red Bull Racing seemed to be racing effortlessly from one victory to the next, but according to RBR's Head of Sport Jonathan Wheatley, there were a few situations in which the situation became critical - even if the fans had no idea.

In a video from the Milton Keynes-based racing team, the 56-year-old Englishman explains: "22 races was a very demanding programme. We always have a few specialists in reserve, because people attend weddings and funerals, and some are cancelled due to illness. You have to be able to cushion that in terms of personnel."

"Things got really tight in Mexico this time. The food upset some people's stomachs. It got so bad that we only had a full pit crew at the race venue on Sunday morning, which normally consists of 21 people. There was no way around the fact that three of our crew had to take on different tasks because so many of our people were in bed."



"You can't just say to an employee - we're a bit short of staff, you're going to change tyres. We need someone with the necessary strength, but also with a lot of skill. And they have to practise, practise, practise. He also needs to be able to handle pressure. In the racing car factory, I'm the only one behind the man or woman with the stopwatch. The pressure of delivering a two-second stop in a race, in front of millions of people, every time, that's another matter. Not everyone can do that."



Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner said of the nimble hands of his pit stop magicians: "The guys pride themselves on delivering fast stops. Every mechanic wants to be part of this squad and there is a healthy competition to see who can join in. I see it a bit like when I was at school: when teams are formed in sport - who is chosen in favour? For our people, it's a question of honour to be given priority."



"And then it's all about details and practice, a hundred times over. We work on minor improvements that add up to the big picture. We also work hard on consistency. After all, it's not enough to get the fastest stop in races and then fail in the other three."



"We are also constantly looking at the technology and striving to optimise it. For example, our partner ExxonMobil developed a new lubricant for the impact wrenches a few years ago, and all of this creates a well-oiled machine - in the truest sense of the word."



Team Manager Jonathan Wheatley adds: "For me, the focus is always on people. Basically, this job requires a specialist who can keep a cool head even in stressful moments. We not only train physical fitness, but also work on mental strength. A safe environment is very important to us; we don't want any injuries. The aim is to have the same mechanics working on the car consistently throughout the season. All in all, I would say these factors count the most - balance, ambition, consistency."



Back to Mexico. Couldn't Wheatley have stepped in when there was so much need? The Brit starts to laugh: "I'd rather not! I'd better leave that job to the younger ones."



