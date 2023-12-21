Max Verstappen: What his new car will look like in 2024
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
How do you make the best racing car even better? Red Bull Racing's RB19 model won 21 out of 22 races in the 2023 Grand Prix season, with the only defeat coming in Singapore, where Carlos Sainz won in a Ferrari.
And it is precisely this defeat that three-time world champion Max Verstappen is focusing on when it comes to the areas in which Red Bull Racing should build an even stronger car in 2024.
The 26-year-old Dutchman says: "We know exactly what we need to improve for 2024. Compared to other track types, we have struggled on street circuits. Slow corners didn't suit the car, and we also need to work on the handling on bumps or kerbs."
Against the backdrop of stable regulations, Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner adds: "It will be an evolution, not a revolution. We feel that we are on the right track when it comes to maximising the benefits of the regulations with the car; it would be the wrong approach to try to reinvent the wheel."
Horner is right, as evidenced by the fact that more and more racing teams have arrived at Red Bull Racing-like solutions in terms of sidepod design - Aston Martin, McLaren, Ferrari and then Mercedes.
Horner continues: "We are not complacent. We realise that our opponents are getting closer, which is always the case when a set of regulations remains more or less the same for several years. We will have to step up our game if we want to stay ahead."
Red Bull Racing won the Constructors' Cup for the sixth time in 2023.
Constructors' Cup: the winners
1958 Vanvall
1959 Cooper
1960 Cooper
1961 Ferrari
1962 BRM
1963 Lotus
1964 Ferrari
1965 Lotus
1966 Brabham
1967 Brabham
1968 Lotus
1969 Matra
1970 Lotus
1971 Tyrrell
1972 Lotus
1973 Lotus
1974 McLaren
1975 Ferrari
1976 Ferrari
1977 Ferrari
1978 Lotus
1979 Ferrari
1980 Williams
1981 Williams
1982 Ferrari
1983 Ferrari
1984 McLaren
1985 McLaren
1986 Williams
1987 Williams
1988 McLaren
1989 McLaren
1990 McLaren
1991 McLaren
1992 Williams
1993 Williams
1994 Williams
1995 Benetton
1996 Williams
1997 Williams
1998 McLaren
1999 Ferrari
2000 Ferrari
2001 Ferrari
2002 Ferrari
2003 Ferrari
2004 Ferrari
2005 Renault
2006 Renault
2007 Ferrari
2008 Ferrari
2009 BrawnGP
2010 Red Bull Racing
2011 Red Bull Racing
2012 Red Bull Racing
2013 Red Bull Racing
2014 Mercedes
2015 Mercedes
2016 Mercedes
2017 Mercedes
2018 Mercedes
2019 Mercedes
2020 Mercedes
2021 Mercedes
2022 Red Bull Racing
2023 Red Bull Racing