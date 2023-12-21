Max Verstappen: What his new car will look like in 2024

The Red Bull Racing RB19 was the best Formula 1 car of the 2023 GP season. RBR team principal Christian Horner says what we can expect from Max Verstappen's race car next year.

How do you make the best racing car even better? Red Bull Racing's RB19 model won 21 out of 22 races in the 2023 Grand Prix season, with the only defeat coming in Singapore, where Carlos Sainz won in a Ferrari.

And it is precisely this defeat that three-time world champion Max Verstappen is focusing on when it comes to the areas in which Red Bull Racing should build an even stronger car in 2024.

The 26-year-old Dutchman says: "We know exactly what we need to improve for 2024. Compared to other track types, we have struggled on street circuits. Slow corners didn't suit the car, and we also need to work on the handling on bumps or kerbs."

Against the backdrop of stable regulations, Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner adds: "It will be an evolution, not a revolution. We feel that we are on the right track when it comes to maximising the benefits of the regulations with the car; it would be the wrong approach to try to reinvent the wheel."



Horner is right, as evidenced by the fact that more and more racing teams have arrived at Red Bull Racing-like solutions in terms of sidepod design - Aston Martin, McLaren, Ferrari and then Mercedes.



Horner continues: "We are not complacent. We realise that our opponents are getting closer, which is always the case when a set of regulations remains more or less the same for several years. We will have to step up our game if we want to stay ahead."



Red Bull Racing won the Constructors' Cup for the sixth time in 2023.





