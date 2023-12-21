Formula 1 sinners, part 2: Banned, crazy, confused

In the first part of our story about Formula 1 offenders who have been banned, we told you about the impetuous Romain Grosjean, the overtaxed Yuji Ide, stars like Michael Schumacher, Mika Häkkinen and Nigel Mansell who have made mistakes, the opaque Ricardo Londono and the sly Hans Heyer.

Time and again, we have seen drivers banned from the Formula 1 World Championship, sometimes for bizarre reasons - either by the organisation or by their own racing team. But that hasn't stopped some drivers from racing anyway. Here is part 2 of our story.



Jean-Pierre Beltoise 1971

Frenchman Jean-Pierre Beltoise began his career on two wheels. From 1963, he took part in sports car races. In 1964, he suffered such serious arm injuries in the Reims 12-hour race that he was never able to use his left arm to its full extent again.



Ignazio Giunti was 29 years old and had reached a milestone in his career. He had become a works driver for Ferrari. His first race in 1971: the 1000 kilometres of Buenos Aires, on 10 January 1971.



It went well for Giunti. In practice, he was able to put the small, open Ferrari 312PB sports car on the front row against strong competition from four Porsche 917s from the teams of John Wyer and Hans-Dieter Dechent. The first laps of the race saw a fierce three-way battle between the 917s of Vic Elford and Pedro Rodríguez and Giunti's Ferrari.



The Porsches had to go to the petrol station earlier, so the Italian took the lead. However, Jean-Pierre Beltoise, who shared a Matra with his namesake Jabouille, missed the time to refuel. The car stopped 600 metres before entering the pits. Beltoise now pushed his car on the track - with more or less only one arm. But not only did he have to negotiate the slightly uphill track, he also had to cross the track, as the pit lane was on the right-hand side of the track, but his Matra was on the left.



The dangerous undertaking went well for three laps, then Beltoise turned the steering wheel to the right and pushed the car towards the centre of the track. On the 38th lap, Giunti found himself in the slipstream of Mike Parkes' Fillipinetti Ferrari. Parkes found a way past the Matra on the left by a hair's breadth. But Ignazio, who was driving behind a slight crest and also directly behind his rival Parkes and could not see the Matra, swerved and slammed into Beltoise's car. The Frenchman was lucky because he was standing next to his stranded car again.



The Ferrari literally exploded and Ignazio Giunti had no chance. Beltoise was questioned by the Argentinian authorities shortly after the accident. He was later fined and his licence was temporarily withdrawn by the International Automobile Federation.



Beltoise remained loyal to Matra until 1971, but his private life and career continued to be characterised by setbacks: in 1966, his first wife Éliane died in a car accident. Jean-Pierre switched to BRM for 1972 and won his only Grand Prix in the Monaco wet GP. The conditions were made for the Parisian's extreme sensitivity, and steering forces did not play a major role in such conditions. The memory of Giunti's death haunted him until his death in 2015.



Clay Regazzoni 1973

Clay Regazzoni from Ticino joined Ferrari as Formula 2 champion in 1970, when he was already a mature 30-year-old but one of the most understated drivers in the field, feared in duels. He won his fourth Grand Prix, appropriately enough in Monza, and finished third in the world championship, even though he had only contested seven of thirteen races. He also drove for Ferrari in 1971 and 1972, and then docked with Marlboro money at BRM.



The season started promisingly, but then it quickly became clear that BRM did not have the best engine and, with Firestone, not the most competitive tyres either. Before the Canadian GP, Regazzoni did not mince his words about the shortcomings of his car. Whereupon team boss Tim Parnell took him out of the car, officially because Clay had not driven so well in the previous races. Unofficially, because it bothered him that someone was talking down about BRM like that.



Regazzoni only found out on the Thursday before the race after his arrival in Mosport that he would not be driving at all. From a journalist. Clay was replaced by Peter Gethin. In the USA, Regazzoni was back in the car under pressure from Marlboro. But then he went back to Ferrari and finished second in the 1974 World Championship behind Emerson Fittipaldi.



Vern Schuppan 1974

The Australian Vern Schuppan took part in the 1974 Swedish Grand Prix without authorisation, and that's how it happened: The organisers were desperate to ensure a full field (in Anderstorp that meant 25 cars), so Ensign driver Schuppan was asked to take his place on the grid - in case an opponent had a problem just before the start. Vern had not actually qualified for the Grand Prix in 26th place.



After the warm-up lap, nobody signalled to Schuppan to please pull into the pits, so Vern was still on the grid when the field was sent on its way. And when there was also no order to stop the race in the first few laps, the Australian simply stayed on the track. Until the chequered flag fell! Schuppan finished three laps behind winner Jody Scheckter (Tyrrell) and was promptly disqualified by the race stewards, who had woken up in the meantime.



Tim Schenken 1974

Australian Tim Schenken did exactly the same as Vern Schuppan at the US Grand Prix in Watkins Glen! Like Schuppan, Schenken had not actually qualified for the race, but the rules did not prohibit these drivers from driving the warm-up lap as reserves. The reasoning was the same as in Sweden - so that someone could quickly step in if an opponent received a visit from the defect witch.



Schenken, once a member of Colin Chapman's Lotus team, did not come to the pits after the warm-up lap as agreed, but instead started the race. Because Chapman had told him to! After a few laps, the American race stewards showed a little more presence of mind than their colleagues from Sweden and pulled the Australian off the track.



Andrea de Cesaris 1981

The Roman Andrea de Cesaris drove 214 Formula 1 World Championship races from Canada 1980 to Jerez 1994, but it was never enough to win. It wasn't down to speed. "de Crasheris" had almost too much of that. Andrea earned this unflattering nickname with a large number of accidents in the first half of his career, but in the second half he developed into an extremely reliable driver. He was also a travelling journeyman: 1980 Alfa Romeo, 1981 McLaren, 1982 and 1983 again with Alfa, 1984/85 in the service of Ligier, 1986 Minardi, 1987 Brabham, 1988 Rial, 1989/90 BMS-Dallara, 1991 Jordan, 1992/93 Tyrrell, 1994 Jordan again, then finally Sauber. No driver has driven for more GP racing teams.



In the summer of 1981, the McLaren mechanics had had enough of Andrea de Cesaris. After another accident in practice, they refused to repair the car for the Italian. McLaren put his hothead on ice. And yet he had achieved 13th place in qualifying. Someone later calculated that Andrea had more than twenty crashes that season. Andrea de Cesaris died in a motorbike accident in his home town of Rome at the beginning of October 2014.



Roberto Guerrero 1982

The Colombian Roberto Guerrero was actually supposed to become his country's first Grand Prix driver in the Formula 1 World Championship in Kyalami (South Africa) in 1982. But then there was a spat with the documents. While Roberto was training for Ensign in South Africa, team boss Mo Nunn received a letter from the lawyers - Willy Maurer had had a temporary injunction imposed on Guerrero because the Formula 2 team owner believed that Guerrero had a valid contract with him.



Nunn took Roberto out of the car, officially because he was "mentally and physically unfit to drive a Formula 1 car". The problems were solved by the following race in Brazil, Guerrero was allowed to drive and finished the season without scoring any points, with 8th place in Hockenheim as the highlight.



Ayrton Senna 1984

The future superstar Ayrton Senna signed a three-year contract with entrepreneur Ted Toleman to make the step into Formula 1 in 1984. After just a few races, almost all of the GP teams enquired about Senna's contract details in order to prise the budding world champion out of his agreement. Lotus won the race and the contract was announced at the Dutch round of the World Championship in Zandvoort, but unfortunately Senna had failed to inform Toleman.



Team owner Ted Toleman gave Senna a lesson and did not let him drive in the race in Monza. Instead, the two cars were driven by Stefan Johansson and Pierluigi Martini. Senna was allowed to drive Toleman again from the European GP at the Nürburgring, thanking him with third place at the finale in Portugal (behind winner Prost and world champion Lauda), and a year later Ayrton won his first Grand Prix in the same Estoril in pouring rain.