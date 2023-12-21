Mike Krack on Lance Stroll: "Remarkable development"

Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack praises not only driver Fernando Alonso, who has scored the majority of the team's points in the World Championship, in his review of the season. There are also kind words for Lance Stroll.

The year has already started with difficulties for Lance Stroll. A training accident prevented the Aston Martin driver from taking part in the pre-season tests, but the Canadian was able to contest the season opener. And in sixth place, he scored eight points at the season opener in Bahrain. In the following races, however, things went much worse for him than for his new team-mate Fernando Alonso.

While the Asturian took eight podium finishes and fourth place with 206 championship points, Stroll had to make do with 74 points and 10th place. Nevertheless, there are kind words not only for the two-time world champion from team boss Mike Krack, who emphasised in his review of the season: "Lance is in good shape. He is relaxed and self-confident."

"You can see that in his body language. It's remarkable how he has developed as a rider this year," continues the Luxembourger. "The injury before the season set him back, but he has shown real fighting spirit to get back in the car as quickly as possible. And despite everything he had been through, he was still very fast."

"Later in the season, he fought his way back after a difficult period. He had a lot of pressure to deal with and handled it very confidently," praised the team boss, adding: "I wish the season had lasted a little longer for him, because he was really fast in the final rounds of the championship."

"We can build on that. That's what needs to happen now. Lance simply has to pick up where he left off this year. He has overcome many challenges and now things are looking up for him," says Krack confidently.

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12