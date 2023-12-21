World Championship calendar with 24 race weekends: Formula 1 at the limit

Next year's Formula 1 calendar will be more extensive than ever before. 24 race weekends are on the programme. McLaren CEO Zak Brown is convinced that more is not possible.

When the Formula 1 organisers presented the World Championship programme for 2024 in July, it immediately caused discussion. With 24 race weekends, next year's calendar includes more races than ever before. In addition to the 24 GPs, six sprint races will also be organised. The workload is high, and some paddock regulars believe that the limit has already been reached with 22 races this year.

Champion Max Verstappen already made it clear in Silverstone: "In my eyes, 24 races is too many." However, not everyone agrees with the Red Bull Racing star. McLaren CEO Zak Brown emphasised: "I think 24 races a year is the upper limit."

However, as demand is greater, the American suggested that some races could be held only every two years on a rotating basis. "I would like to see us one day organise 24 races a year, but only about 20 of them every year." The remaining four dates would then be shared between eight venues.

"That way we can reach more markets," said Brown, explaining his proposal. "That would be a great way to keep the calendar as it is in 2024 and still achieve some growth," he added.

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island