World Championship calendar with 24 race weekends: Formula 1 at the limit
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
When the Formula 1 organisers presented the World Championship programme for 2024 in July, it immediately caused discussion. With 24 race weekends, next year's calendar includes more races than ever before. In addition to the 24 GPs, six sprint races will also be organised. The workload is high, and some paddock regulars believe that the limit has already been reached with 22 races this year.
Champion Max Verstappen already made it clear in Silverstone: "In my eyes, 24 races is too many." However, not everyone agrees with the Red Bull Racing star. McLaren CEO Zak Brown emphasised: "I think 24 races a year is the upper limit."
However, as demand is greater, the American suggested that some races could be held only every two years on a rotating basis. "I would like to see us one day organise 24 races a year, but only about 20 of them every year." The remaining four dates would then be shared between eight venues.
"That way we can reach more markets," said Brown, explaining his proposal. "That would be a great way to keep the calendar as it is in 2024 and still achieve some growth," he added.
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island