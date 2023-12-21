Ferrari offspring: Ambitious goals for 2024

The members of the Ferrari Driver Academy have had a tough year. Six of the young hopefuls are set to fight for the title crown in their respective championships next year.

Those responsible for the Ferrari junior programme describe 2023 as a year of preparation, because in addition to the two rookies Aurelia Nobels and Tuukka Taponen, five other members also had to prove themselves in new series.

Accordingly, there were few title wins to celebrate for the youngsters of the oldest GP racing team in the world. Only in the Formula 4 Championship of the United Arab Emirates did a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy triumph with Australian James Wharton.

In Formula 2, two Ferrari juniors, Oliver Bearman and Arthur Leclerc, were on the track, with the season going much better for the rookie from Great Britain than for the brother of Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc. Bearman took four victories in his first Formula 2 year, three of them in the main races and one in the sprint.

He also finished third on the podium once. The 18-year-old finished sixth overall with 130 points. The fast Englishman gained his first kilometres of Formula 1 experience in the Haas racer in Mexico and Abu Dhabi. Leclerc, on the other hand, had to make do with a podium finish and nine more points-scoring drives. The 23-year-old from Monte Carlo was therefore unable to finish higher than 15th overall.

In Formula 3, Dino Beganovic, like Bearman, finished sixth in the standings as a rookie. Although the 19-year-old Swede was unable to claim a victory, he did finish on the podium four times. After a good start to the season, the season ended much worse than it had begun. Nevertheless, he is expected to be in contention for the title in 2024.

One level below, in Formula Regional, Rafael Camara finished the European championship season in fifth place overall. In his first year there, the 18-year-old Brazilian took two victories in Spa and at the Red Bull Ring. He finished on the podium a further four times. His FDA colleague Maya Weug finished in the points six times and was responsible for all the points scored by the KIC Motorsport team this year.

The two newcomers to the Ferrari junior squad, Taponen and Nobels, were racing in Formula 4 cars. While the Finn scored one victory in the Italian championship, he was able to celebrate four first places in the United Arab Emirates series. He stood on the podium a total of 19 times. Nobels, who was injured in an incident in the pit lane in Misano and therefore experienced a difficult end to the season, was less fortunate.

Next year, Bearman as well as Beganovic and Camara will compete in the same championship as this season. Taponen will move up to Formula Regional and the two female drivers Weug and Nobels will compete in the F1 Academy. Wharton and Leclerc will no longer be part of the Junior programme, although the latter will remain part of the Ferrari family. The juniors will also have to say goodbye to Marco Matassa, who has been in charge of the Ferrari Driver Academy since 2018. He is handing over the reins to Formula 1 engineer Jock Clear.