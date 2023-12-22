Fernando Alonso: "Of course you have to make sacrifices"

Fernando Alonso talks about the things he gave up for his career. The two-time champion admits: "I thought I would already have children and a family at this point in my life."

Since his early childhood, Fernando Alonso has dedicated his life to racing, but the two-time champion, who contested his first GP in 2001, has had to give up many things that he would like to do. In an interview published by his team, he says: "Of course you have to make sacrifices, and sometimes you know what you're giving up."

"But some things you only realise later and after five years you see that there are some things you would like to do and that you would also like to see your family and friends more often," reveals the 42-year-old from Oviedo. "I'm a very family-orientated person. I love spending time with my family."

"I thought I would already have children and a family at this point in my life, but I'm now 42 years old and still don't have any children," adds Alonso, but emphasises in the same breath: "At the same time, I'm doing what I love to do. I do what I do best - and I've never tried anything other than motorsport. So when I look in the mirror in the morning, I'm happy with who I am and what I do."

The ambitious Asturian is not lacking in motivation. This is also due to the two-year Formula 1 break he took after the 2018 season. "I think that changed everything. I recharged my batteries and returned in 2021 with renewed motivation, which is still fresh now. I think without this break, it would be difficult to keep up the motivation, the training and everything else."

"I'm a very ambitious person," says Alonso about himself. "I like to set myself goals and targets. Ultimately I want to win, we all do, but even if that seems unlikely, I set myself personal goals: Maybe a place in the top five is possible, maybe a podium finish. That's good motivation."

