F1 driver market 2024: Early decisions expected
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
With Logan Sargeant's confirmation that he will remain with the Williams team for the 2024 season, it is clear that the same drivers will line up for the same teams again next year. However, some changes are expected for the following season, as only five drivers currently have an agreement for 2025.
In addition to champion Max Verstappen, Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have also extended their contracts beyond 2024, as have the McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. All other cockpit appointments are still open, with Ferrari expected to continue to rely on the services of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
Haas team boss Günther Steiner is certain that a number of rookies will soon be entering Formula 1. "At some point, we will see new drivers in Formula 1, because some will end their active GP career," he says. As a team boss, you always think about the driver market, he emphasises.
"But it's still too early to make any decisions," says Steiner, who is convinced that the first decisions on the driver market can be expected early in 2024. "I think that many people will commit very early next season to make sure they are in a good position in 2025," he predicts.
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island