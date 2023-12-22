F1 driver market 2024: Early decisions expected

Next year's Formula 1 field will look exactly the same as this season. However, some changes are expected for 2025. Haas Team Principal Günther Steiner is certain that many decisions will be made early on.

With Logan Sargeant's confirmation that he will remain with the Williams team for the 2024 season, it is clear that the same drivers will line up for the same teams again next year. However, some changes are expected for the following season, as only five drivers currently have an agreement for 2025.

In addition to champion Max Verstappen, Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have also extended their contracts beyond 2024, as have the McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. All other cockpit appointments are still open, with Ferrari expected to continue to rely on the services of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Haas team boss Günther Steiner is certain that a number of rookies will soon be entering Formula 1. "At some point, we will see new drivers in Formula 1, because some will end their active GP career," he says. As a team boss, you always think about the driver market, he emphasises.

"But it's still too early to make any decisions," says Steiner, who is convinced that the first decisions on the driver market can be expected early in 2024. "I think that many people will commit very early next season to make sure they are in a good position in 2025," he predicts.

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island