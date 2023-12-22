Ferrari contract negotiations: No need to rush

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur recently admitted that the team is lagging behind the original schedule in the contract negotiations with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. However, he sees no reason to rush.

At the beginning of the year, Fred Vasseur announced that he would extend the agreements with his two protégés Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who are under contract until the end of 2024, until the end of the 2023 season. However, the corresponding confirmation failed to materialise and the Ferrari team boss admits that the demanding final stretch of the season has thwarted the original plans for the talks.

"The last part of the season was a big mess for everyone and it took a lot out of all of us. We had some meetings and started the talks, but we are a little later than we had originally planned," admitted the Frenchman at a media round in Maranello.

At the same time, Vasseur emphasised: "The drivers have contracts with us that don't expire until 2024. This means that we still have 13 months to finalise the talks. So we are in a pretty comfortable position and still have many weeks and months to do so."

"That's not a problem at all, because we are much further ahead than Mercedes was this year," explained the 55-year-old with a view to the competition, where the contract extensions of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell for 2024 and beyond were only confirmed in August 2023.

