Ferrari contract negotiations: No need to rush
At the beginning of the year, Fred Vasseur announced that he would extend the agreements with his two protégés Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who are under contract until the end of 2024, until the end of the 2023 season. However, the corresponding confirmation failed to materialise and the Ferrari team boss admits that the demanding final stretch of the season has thwarted the original plans for the talks.
"The last part of the season was a big mess for everyone and it took a lot out of all of us. We had some meetings and started the talks, but we are a little later than we had originally planned," admitted the Frenchman at a media round in Maranello.
At the same time, Vasseur emphasised: "The drivers have contracts with us that don't expire until 2024. This means that we still have 13 months to finalise the talks. So we are in a pretty comfortable position and still have many weeks and months to do so."
"That's not a problem at all, because we are much further ahead than Mercedes was this year," explained the 55-year-old with a view to the competition, where the contract extensions of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell for 2024 and beyond were only confirmed in August 2023.
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island