Racing rarities puzzle: Two Formula 1 careers

In our new puzzle in the "Racing rarities" series, we show a driver who was active in Formula 1 both in front of and behind the guard rail. Who can be seen here? Where and when was this picture taken?

Every week we present a little piece of motorsport history, usually from the archives of our partners at the British photo agency LAT. The procedure is very simple - tell us who you recognise, where and when the picture was taken (example: Jo Siffert, Monza, 1970) and with a bit of luck you could win a small prize. Please don't forget your name, address, year of birth and telephone number. Send your solution to: mathias.brunner@speedweek.com. The closing date for entries is midnight on Sunday of the current week.

The correct solution from last time: Italian Renzo Zorzi with his Shadow at the 1977 USA West Grand Prix in Long Beach (California). Zorzi retired due to gearbox damage.

Zorzi's entry into motorsport was unusual: he came to racing as a Pirelli employee. After a short time, he was in a Formula 3 racer in 1972 and was unable to make a name for himself with various small teams.

His career took off as part of his work for the Fiat subsidiary Lancia, which had entered Formula 3 as an engine supplier in the mid-1970s. Zorzi caused a stir internationally with his triumph in Monaco in 1975 (with a GRD Lancia), the same year he finished third overall in the Formula 3 European Championship.



At the time, a victory in the Formula 3 race in Monaco was seen as a sure sign of a career on the Formula 1 stage. The F3 winners included aces such as GP winners Stirling Moss, Jackie Stewart, Peter Revson, Jean-Pierre Beltoise, Ronnie Peterson, Patrick Depailler, Jacques Laffite, Didier Pironi, Elio de Angelis, Alain Prost, Giancarlo Fisichella and Lewis Hamilton.



Now everything happened very quickly for Zorzi, perhaps too quickly: Italian entrepreneur Francesco Ambrosio held the stirrup for him in Formula 1: 14th place on his debut in Monza in 1975 with a decrepit Williams. In 1976, Zorzi only drove one race for Williams before being replaced.



His breakthrough came in 1977: Thanks to Ambrosio, Zorzi was signed by Shadow. In Brazil, Renzo thanked him with 6th place.



Then came the darkest hour of his career: at the South African Grand Prix in Kyalami, Zorzi parked his car on the edge of the start/finish straight, on the left-hand side in the direction of travel, due to engine damage. A marshal rushed over to the smoking car with a fire extinguisher, Zorzi had long since got out, but the helper paid no attention to the approaching traffic - Tom Pryce, Zorzi's team-mate of all people, was unable to get out of the way and was hit by the marshal's fire extinguisher, the helper was also killed instantly.



When Zorzi arrived in Monaco, his car was labelled Riccardo Patrese. Zorzi had lost the favour of the financially strong Ambrosio.



The deeply disappointed Zorzi became a solid sports car driver, he returned to the arms of Pirelli and set up a racing school for the small circuit of Binetto (Apulia). Renzo moved with the times: he found many of his former racing companions via Facebook and kept in constant contact with them.



Renzo Zorzi died in May 2015 after a long illness. The Trentino racing driver and Monaco winner was 68 years old.



And so to the new puzzle: one of the few drivers who was active both in front of and behind the guardrail.



Take part too! Send your solution to: mathias.brunner@speedweek.com. The closing date for entries is midnight on Sunday of the current week.



