Toto Wolff on Max Verstappen: Dominance not new

Red Bull Racing rushes from victory to victory in 2023, 22 world championship races, 21 outright wins (only Singapore didn't work out). Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton denounced RBR's superiority in the summer.

The British champion said: "They have such a big lead that they don't need to develop this year's car any further. They can already concentrate on developing the next car. That's a huge advantage."

The 103-time GP winner added: "A date should be set when all teams are allowed to start their development for next year. For example, 1 August, so no one would have an advantage for next year. That would make more sense, and that's what we should do."

Juan Pablo Montoya could not believe his eyes when he read these statements. The 48-year-old Colombian has contested 94 races in Formula 1 and won seven of them, he won titles in Formula 3000 (1998), in the IndyCar Series (1999), he won the Indy 500 (2000 and 2015), in NASCAR races (2007 and 2010) and in sports car classics such as Daytona (2007, 2008 and 2013).



The 2002 and 2003 Formula 1 World Championship bronze medallist had nothing but derision for Hamilton's statements. On the MyBettingSites platform, he says: "Lewis must have forgotten something. I think it's funny how he comes along now and says - that's unfair, that's unfair. What was it like back then when he was dominating with his car? Back then, everyone was obviously happy about his dominance."



Dominance in Formula 1 racing has happened many times, the premier class has outlasted everything: Alfa Romeo dominated, later Ferrari, then Lotus, Williams, McLaren, Ferrari again, Red Bull Racing, Mercedes, the list is long.



But some Formula 1 fans seem to have forgotten all that when they criticised the winning streak of Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen during the 2023 GP season. Some even raised the question: is Verstappen damaging Formula 1 with his winning runs?



Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says: "Formula 1 continues to grow, many races are sold out, the figures speak for themselves. The premier class is a tough performance society, whoever does the best job wins, it's as simple as that. And if a racing driver does an exceptionally great job, then he will win 19 races."



"It's not up to us to do a better job to stand up to Red Bull Racing. Of course, there is a risk that one or two fans will say - Max Verstappen will win again anyway. But that was also the case with Lewis Hamilton."



"In our racing car factory, there is a board with all the winners of the Constructors' Cup since 1958. This board extends to the year 2050. I see 27 blank lines. In 20 years' time, I want to look back and see mainly the Mercedes star there."



"I'm not one to spend a lot of time looking back. But if we look at the last ten years, we were second, then first, third and second eight times in a row. That seems to me to be a record that's pretty okay."