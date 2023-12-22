GP drivers 2024: Who will go through the longest dry spell?

When current Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez won his first Grand Prix in Sakhir in 2020, a ten-year drought came to an end for him. We reveal who has been waiting the longest for another victory.

Sergio Pérez howled unrestrainedly in Sakhir 2020: he had just won his first Grand Prix, some ten years after his last victory, at the GP2 race in Abu Dhabi in 2010! A long period without victory also came to an end for Mexican fans. Before Pérez, the last time Pedro Rodríguez had won a Formula 1 World Championship race was in 1970, at the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps.

This led us to the question of when the 20 drivers on the 2024 grid last won and in which categories. Here is the answer. The order of the teams corresponds to the final standings in the 2023 Constructors' Championship

Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen (NL): Abu Dhabi 2023 (Formula 1)

Sergio Pérez (MEX): Baku 2023 (Formula 1)

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (GB): Jeddah 2021 (Formula 1)

George Russell (GB): São Paulo 2022 (Formula 1)

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc (MC): Spielberg 2022 (Formula 1)

Carlos Sainz (E): Singapore 2023 (Formula 1)

McLaren

Oscar Piastri (AUS): Losail 2023 (Formula 1)

Lando Norris (GB): Bahrain 2018 (Formula 2)



Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso (E): Le Mans 2019 (Sports Car World Championship)

Lance Stroll (CDN): Hockenheim 2016 (Formula 3)



Alpine

Pierre Gasly (F): Monza 2020 (Formula 1)

Esteban Ocon (F): Hungaroring 2021 (Formula 1)



Williams

Alex Albon (T): Sochi 2018 (Formula 2)

Logan Sargeant (USA): Austria 2022 (Formula 2)



AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda (J): Bahrain 2020 (Formula 2)

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS): Monza 2021 (Formula 1)



Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas (FIN): Istanbul 2021 (Formula 1)

Guanyu Zhou (RCH): Abu Dhabi 2021 (Formula 2)



Haas

Nico Hülkenberg (D): Le Mans 2015 (World Sportscar Championship)

Kevin Magnussen (DK): Detroit 2021 (IMSA)



Conclusion: Nico Hülkenberg from Emmerich is currently going through the longest dry spell, he has now been waiting more than eight years for a new victory!



But that's nothing compared to the patience that fans from countries such as Sweden, the USA, Switzerland and South Africa have to muster. Here is a list of all the winning driver nations in Formula 1 history and their last F1 success.



Nation: Last GP victory (driver)

Argentina: Belgium 1981 (Carlos Reutemann)

Australia: Losail 2023 (Oscar Piastri)

Belgium: Hungary 1990 (Thierry Boutsen)

Brazil: Italy 2009 (Rubens Barrichello)

Germany: Singapore 2019 (Sebastian Vettel)

Finland: Turkey 2021 (Valtteri Bottas)

France: Hungary 2021 (Esteban Ocon)

Great Britain: Brazil 2022 (George Russell)

Italy: Malaysia 2006 (Giancarlo Fisichella)

Canada: Luxembourg 1997 (Jacques Villeneuve)

Colombia: Brazil 2005 (Juan Pablo Montoya)

Mexico: Azerbaijan 2023 (Sergio Pérez)

Monaco: Austria 2022 (Charles Leclerc)

New Zealand: Argentina 1974 (Denny Hulme)

Netherlands: Abu Dhabi 2023 (Max Verstappen)

Austria: Germany 1997 (Gerhard Berger)

Poland: Canada 2008 (Robert Kubica)

Sweden: Austria 1978 (Ronnie Peterson)

Switzerland: Great Britain 1979 (Clay Regazzoni)

Spain: Singapore 2023 (Carlos Sainz)

South Africa: Italy 1979 (Jody Scheckter)

USA: Netherlands 1978 (Mario Andretti)

Venezuela: Spain 2012 (Pastor Maldonado)



