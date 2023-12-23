Formula 1 presentations: Three dates are fixed
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Long before the season finale in Abu Dhabi, work began on next year's Formula 1 racers, and preparations for the 2024 season have been in full swing since the last race weekend at the latest. The teams are also early when it comes to confirming the dates for the car unveilings.
Even before Christmas, Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur confirmed Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's new red goddess will be unveiled to the public on 13 February. The schedule is tight, emphasised the Frenchman, as the tests in Bahrain start on 21 February.
The Williams and Sauber teams are a little earlier. The traditional British racing team from Grove has only confirmed the date. What will happen on 5 February at the unveiling of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant's company car has not yet been revealed.
On the same day, the Sauber team, which is still competing under the name Alfa Romeo Racing this season, will also drop the covers, and although the racing team is based in Switzerland, the presentation of the C44 will take place in London. There are no details yet, but the team has announced an "incredible show". It is not yet known when the other seven Formula 1 cars will be unveiled.
Formula 1 presentation dates
05.02. Sauber
05.02. Williams
13.02. Ferrari
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island