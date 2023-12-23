Formula 1 presentations: Three dates are fixed

Before the Formula 1 engines start humming again next year, the GP racers for the 2024 season will be unveiled. Three of the ten racing teams have already confirmed their dates for the vehicle presentation.

Long before the season finale in Abu Dhabi, work began on next year's Formula 1 racers, and preparations for the 2024 season have been in full swing since the last race weekend at the latest. The teams are also early when it comes to confirming the dates for the car unveilings.

Even before Christmas, Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur confirmed Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's new red goddess will be unveiled to the public on 13 February. The schedule is tight, emphasised the Frenchman, as the tests in Bahrain start on 21 February.

The Williams and Sauber teams are a little earlier. The traditional British racing team from Grove has only confirmed the date. What will happen on 5 February at the unveiling of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant's company car has not yet been revealed.

On the same day, the Sauber team, which is still competing under the name Alfa Romeo Racing this season, will also drop the covers, and although the racing team is based in Switzerland, the presentation of the C44 will take place in London. There are no details yet, but the team has announced an "incredible show". It is not yet known when the other seven Formula 1 cars will be unveiled.

Formula 1 presentation dates

05.02. Sauber

05.02. Williams

13.02. Ferrari

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island