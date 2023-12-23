Wrong prognosis: Damon Hill crawls back
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
As an Alpine Junior, Oscar Piastri had actually wanted to enter Formula 1 with the French team. However, because the talented Australian initially wanted to join the moderately successful Williams team, he quickly signed a contract with McLaren. This caused a great deal of controversy between the works team from Enstone and the traditional racing team from Woking, which had the final say in the contractual disputes.
And the performance of the Formula 1 rookie and his employer was closely scrutinised. Former GP driver and current TV pundit Damon Hill suggested in March that the racing driver from Melbourne regretted his decision to compete in the Papaya racer. He explained: "He probably thought McLaren was the best option and the better environment for him."
"But Alpine is looking good at the moment, even if they are not breaking any records, but they are obviously more competitive than McLaren. That's why he may regret his switch," added the 63-year-old Briton, also referring to Piastri's difficult challenge of competing alongside Lando Norris - after all, many consider the Briton to be a future world champion.
However, Piastri put up a good fight, scoring his highlights in his first year and, unlike Norris, scoring a victory in the Qatar sprint. The more experienced of the two McLaren drivers stood on the podium more often and, with 205 championship points and sixth place overall in the championship standings, managed to finish ahead of the newcomer, who had to make do with 97 championship points and ninth place.
Nevertheless, Piastri gets high marks from Hill, who praises the 22-year-old in retrospect: "He did fantastically well on all these tracks that were new to him. Because it's a big disadvantage if you've never driven on a certain circuit before, unlike your team-mate."
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12