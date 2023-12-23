Wrong prognosis: Damon Hill crawls back

Former GP star Damon Hill criticised Oscar Piastri's decision to enter Formula 1 with McLaren in March. After his debut season, the Australian now receives high marks from the 1996 world champion.

As an Alpine Junior, Oscar Piastri had actually wanted to enter Formula 1 with the French team. However, because the talented Australian initially wanted to join the moderately successful Williams team, he quickly signed a contract with McLaren. This caused a great deal of controversy between the works team from Enstone and the traditional racing team from Woking, which had the final say in the contractual disputes.

And the performance of the Formula 1 rookie and his employer was closely scrutinised. Former GP driver and current TV pundit Damon Hill suggested in March that the racing driver from Melbourne regretted his decision to compete in the Papaya racer. He explained: "He probably thought McLaren was the best option and the better environment for him."

"But Alpine is looking good at the moment, even if they are not breaking any records, but they are obviously more competitive than McLaren. That's why he may regret his switch," added the 63-year-old Briton, also referring to Piastri's difficult challenge of competing alongside Lando Norris - after all, many consider the Briton to be a future world champion.

However, Piastri put up a good fight, scoring his highlights in his first year and, unlike Norris, scoring a victory in the Qatar sprint. The more experienced of the two McLaren drivers stood on the podium more often and, with 205 championship points and sixth place overall in the championship standings, managed to finish ahead of the newcomer, who had to make do with 97 championship points and ninth place.

Nevertheless, Piastri gets high marks from Hill, who praises the 22-year-old in retrospect: "He did fantastically well on all these tracks that were new to him. Because it's a big disadvantage if you've never driven on a certain circuit before, unlike your team-mate."

