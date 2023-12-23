Ferrari contract: Carlos Sainz wants clarity

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur is certain: there is no need to rush the contract negotiations with his Formula 1 stars. Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, would like a decision soon.

The fact that Fred Vasseur was asked about the contract negotiations with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz throughout the year is not least down to the Ferrari team boss himself. He announced in March that the relevant talks should be finalised by the end of the season. But they are not yet.

The reason for this is the chaotic last part of the season, Vasseur recently explained in a media round in Maranello, emphasising: "The drivers have contracts with us that don't expire until 2024. That means we still have 13 months to finalise the talks. So we are in a pretty comfortable position and still have many weeks and months to do so."

Sainz is less relaxed about the matter. The Spaniard said at a sponsors' meeting in Madrid: "My goal is to have certainty about where I will be in 2025 by the start of the season. Of course, the first priority is to stay in the Ferrari team, I want to be there for many more years. I'm very happy, that goes for everyone involved, and the aim is to continue together."

This year's seventh-placed driver in the world championship, who clinched the only GP triumph for the Scuderia from Maranello this year in Singapore, is convinced that he has done enough to keep his cockpit. "Of course I want to extend the contract, and I would prefer to do that for the next few years, not just for one or two years. My intentions are well known," he stated unequivocally.

And he also feels appreciated by the whole team, Sainz added proudly. "As a driver, that's the main thing. He wants to continue, "and if both sides want to reach an agreement, then I am sure that we can agree on a term that everyone is happy with," he added.

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island