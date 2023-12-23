Ferrari contract: Carlos Sainz wants clarity
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The fact that Fred Vasseur was asked about the contract negotiations with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz throughout the year is not least down to the Ferrari team boss himself. He announced in March that the relevant talks should be finalised by the end of the season. But they are not yet.
The reason for this is the chaotic last part of the season, Vasseur recently explained in a media round in Maranello, emphasising: "The drivers have contracts with us that don't expire until 2024. That means we still have 13 months to finalise the talks. So we are in a pretty comfortable position and still have many weeks and months to do so."
Sainz is less relaxed about the matter. The Spaniard said at a sponsors' meeting in Madrid: "My goal is to have certainty about where I will be in 2025 by the start of the season. Of course, the first priority is to stay in the Ferrari team, I want to be there for many more years. I'm very happy, that goes for everyone involved, and the aim is to continue together."
This year's seventh-placed driver in the world championship, who clinched the only GP triumph for the Scuderia from Maranello this year in Singapore, is convinced that he has done enough to keep his cockpit. "Of course I want to extend the contract, and I would prefer to do that for the next few years, not just for one or two years. My intentions are well known," he stated unequivocally.
And he also feels appreciated by the whole team, Sainz added proudly. "As a driver, that's the main thing. He wants to continue, "and if both sides want to reach an agreement, then I am sure that we can agree on a term that everyone is happy with," he added.
