Fernando Alonso: "This is an intense environment"

At 42, Fernando Alonso is the oldest GP star in the current premier class field. The fact that he can keep up with his professional colleagues, some of whom are much younger, is also down to his experience, as he emphasises.

Fernando Alonso contested his 20th Formula 1 season this year and started a new chapter in his career with the Aston Martin team that could hardly have begun better. He has finished on the podium six times in the first eight Grands Prix of the year.

He finished the first three race Sundays in third place, as well as the fifth showdown of the year in Miami. He even managed to take second place in Monaco and Canada. The fact that these brilliant performances are possible in competition with much younger GP stars is not least due to his experience, which allows him to pay attention to the right aspects, emphasises the oldest driver in the current Formula 1 field.

"You focus on a few details and try to get everything perfect on some race weekends. Because you sense the opportunity and know that you have the chance to achieve something special. However, you can't do that over a longer period of time, you can only work so intensively for a few days. Otherwise it destroys your energy," explains the Spaniard in the end-of-year interview with his team.

"Of course, I try to do that every race weekend, but sometimes you're more focussed than on other days. In Monaco, I perhaps gave a little more, but as I said, that doesn't always work. Formula 1 is an intense environment. There are also a lot of commitments off the track that we have to fulfil," says Alonso.

"But my experience helps me to keep this under control. I know what is important and what is less important," emphasises the 32-time GP winner, and explains: "When you're young, you make a few mistakes. You always try to do everything and be everywhere. But you can't perform at your best that way. I think I now know better than ever what drains my batteries and try to be as efficient as possible."

"Our lives are very different from Monday to Thursday than during the rest of the week. It's like being a completely different person. At the beginning of the week, I can relax and be a normal 42-year-old, but from Thursday to Sunday, I'm fully focussed on what I'm doing again," adds the two-time champion, who has emphasised on several occasions that he wants to spend a few more years in the premier class.

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island