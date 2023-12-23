Yuki Tsunoda: Strong performance in the shadow of the greats

Max Verstappen made the big headlines, but Yuki Tsunoda from the AlphaTauri team also made a strong impression this year, as former GP driver Jolyon Palmer emphasises.

He is the joker on the Formula 1 grid and also a crowd favourite, and this year he also impressed on the track: we are talking about Yuki Tsunoda. The diminutive 1.59 metre Japanese driver has already caused many a laugh - be it through his mercilessly open self-criticism or his outbursts of anger on the radio.

The latter became less frequent and Tsunoda presented himself as a real leader in his third Formula 1 year with the AlphaTauri team. The 14th place in the world championship, which he had already achieved in his rookie season, does not reflect the progress the racing driver from Kanagawa has made this year.

AlphaTauri Managing Director Peter Bayer explained in the ServusTV programme "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7": "Mentally, Tsunoda has improved considerably. His race engineer Mattia Spini also says so." And what pleased the whole team: he was rewarded for his great performance at the season finale in Abu Dhabi with the first leading laps of his career.

Former GP driver and current Formula 1 expert Jolyon Palmer also gives Tsunoda a good testimonial. He is convinced that the 23-year-old is the driver in the field who has made the greatest progress this year.

Palmer says in his season review: "Pierre Gasly's departure from AlphaTauri has left a gap, but Yuki has developed wonderfully and looked like a team leader for the first time this year, showing both good speed and remarkable consistency."

"In a turbulent year in which several team-mates came and went, he was the pillar of the team. And Daniel Ricciardo may have achieved the best result for the team in Mexico, but Tsunoda was superior both in qualifying and in the races," explains the Briton, adding: "There is a lot of talk about Daniel Ricciardo's connection to Red Bull Racing for 2025. Maybe Tsunoda can have a say in that with another outstanding season."

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12