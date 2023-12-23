Yuki Tsunoda: Strong performance in the shadow of the greats
He is the joker on the Formula 1 grid and also a crowd favourite, and this year he also impressed on the track: we are talking about Yuki Tsunoda. The diminutive 1.59 metre Japanese driver has already caused many a laugh - be it through his mercilessly open self-criticism or his outbursts of anger on the radio.
The latter became less frequent and Tsunoda presented himself as a real leader in his third Formula 1 year with the AlphaTauri team. The 14th place in the world championship, which he had already achieved in his rookie season, does not reflect the progress the racing driver from Kanagawa has made this year.
AlphaTauri Managing Director Peter Bayer explained in the ServusTV programme "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7": "Mentally, Tsunoda has improved considerably. His race engineer Mattia Spini also says so." And what pleased the whole team: he was rewarded for his great performance at the season finale in Abu Dhabi with the first leading laps of his career.
Former GP driver and current Formula 1 expert Jolyon Palmer also gives Tsunoda a good testimonial. He is convinced that the 23-year-old is the driver in the field who has made the greatest progress this year.
Palmer says in his season review: "Pierre Gasly's departure from AlphaTauri has left a gap, but Yuki has developed wonderfully and looked like a team leader for the first time this year, showing both good speed and remarkable consistency."
"In a turbulent year in which several team-mates came and went, he was the pillar of the team. And Daniel Ricciardo may have achieved the best result for the team in Mexico, but Tsunoda was superior both in qualifying and in the races," explains the Briton, adding: "There is a lot of talk about Daniel Ricciardo's connection to Red Bull Racing for 2025. Maybe Tsunoda can have a say in that with another outstanding season."
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12