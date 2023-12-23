Mick Schumacher: Too nice for Formula 1?

All GP fans now realise that Mick Schumacher doesn't need to be the centre of attention everywhere. Many believe that the son of the seven-time world champion is too nice. He says so himself.

Since leaving the Haas team, Mick Schumacher has mainly worked away from the spotlight. As a Mercedes reserve, the quiet racing driver with the famous name is mainly active in the simulator, where he helps the engineers and regular drivers to make the right decisions when selecting the vehicle set-up so that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell can shine on the race weekends.

Both regular drivers from the works team with the three-pointed star praise the young German for his work. Mick is playing his part in the success, explained the seven-time world champion, and team boss Toto Wolff also has nothing but praise for the 24-year-old, in contrast to his time as a regular driver, when Haas team boss Günther Steiner openly criticised the costly mistakes made by Schumacher in the inferior US racer.

There is also criticism from fans and GP experts. It is not uncommon for Mick to be accused of being too nice for the shark tank that is Formula 1. 43-time GP competitor Marc Hujer spoke to the "Spiegel" reporter about this. He asserts: "I already have control over how nice I am to someone. If someone gives me a reason not to be nice, I'm not an asshole."

"But I'm also not an arsehole if it doesn't seem appropriate to be an arsehole," adds the German. And he clarifies: "Of course, I'm completely different on the racetrack. I usually react very aggressively there."

However, Schumacher says that he does not seek the attention. "I have no problem being in the second row as long as I can do what I like." This is also evident in his contact with Formula 1 fans.

"I think a lot of people see me and aren't sure if it's me. But in the end, they say to themselves that it's definitely not him and move on. But I also usually look away when people look at me," he reveals. Those who recognise him are surprised at his stature. "Most of them say to me: 'I thought you were taller'. I almost always hear that sentence," he says.

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island