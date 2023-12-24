Toto Wolff on Mick Schumacher: This is how a GP return works

In autumn 2022, it was clear: no contract extension for Mick Schumacher at Haas. Toto Wolff brought the young German to Mercedes - and still firmly believes in Mick's return to the GP.

Too many accidents, too few points finishes: there was no more room for Mick Schumacher in the US racing team of machine tool manufacturer Gene Haas at the end of 2022, and the son of racing legend Michael Schumacher was replaced by Nico Hülkenberg.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff acted quickly and signed Mick as a test and reserve driver. Last summer, Wolff enthused: "Mick is a marvellous guy. Not only do I think he's a good racing driver, but Mick also embodies the right values."

According to Wolff, Schumacher played a significant role in Mercedes' impressive progress during the 2023 GP season: "Mick's night-time work in the simulator from Friday to Saturday was crucial in helping to improve the car's performance. That made a real difference on the track."

But even then, when asked about a GP cockpit for Mick in the 2024 season, Wolff sensed: "Doors are closing everywhere - which is a shame, because in my view Mick deserves to be on the grid in Formula 1. But maybe the timing is just unfavourable."

After the 2023 World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi, it was clear that the Formula 1 drivers in 2024 would be the same drivers as in 2023. Logan Sargeant at Williams was the last of the 20 drivers to receive a new contract.



Mick Schumacher sat in an Alpine sports car and convinced the transitional team boss Bruno Famin. In the paddock of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the Frenchman said: "We are extremely satisfied with Mick's performance. His speed was right and he quickly integrated himself into the team. I think he was also very pleased himself."



On 25 November, it was clear that Mick Schumacher would drive for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship, but the 24-year-old would retain his role as a Mercedes reserve driver.



Toto Wolff sees the Alpine commitment as an opportunity. In a review of the 2023 GP season, the 51-year-old Austrian says: "Being a works driver for a manufacturer in a world championship is an opportunity for Mick. He will retain the necessary racing acuity. I am convinced that he will do a flawless job - and that can pave his way back into Formula 1."