Verstappen, Alonso & Co. about their 2024 starting numbers

It's a question that comes up time and time again: since the beginning of 2014, Formula 1 drivers have been racing with a number of their choice as their starting number, but why did they choose this particular number?

Answer: Formula 1 drivers' choice of starting number is a mixture of memories, wishful thinking and makeshift solutions, as our list of the 20 Formula 1 drivers for 2024 shows.

1: Max Verstappen

For years, the world champion's 1 was orphaned in the premier class because Lewis Hamilton preferred to drive with the 44. Max Verstappen brought it back at the beginning of 2022: "I thought to myself - how often does a GP driver get the opportunity to drive with the champion's 1? So I didn't want to miss out. I can return to my 33, which I used to race with, soon enough."

2: Logan Sargeant

The Williams driver says: "I actually wanted the 3, but it's taken." Because Daniel Ricciardo has it. Logan continues: "I drove the 2 in Formula Renault and had a pretty good season with it."

3: Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo came to the 3 for two reasons: "It was my first number in karting," says the Australian, "and I always loved NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt, who also drove with the 3." In 2021, Daniel was even allowed to drive a 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo of stock car legend Earnhardt. With the shared number 3.



4: Lando Norris

The Englishman says that the 4 appealed to him visually to play with it on social media as #L4ndo. "Otherwise, there's not really a story behind it."



10: Pierre Gasly

The Frenchman from the GP city of Rouen drives with the number 10 because he won the two-litre Formula Renault Eurocup with this number in 2013.



11: Sergio Pérez

Sergio Pérez's kart also once bore the number that he now wears on his Formula 1 car, 11, "and I like this number so much that I even listed it in my email address for a while," says the Mexican.



14 Fernando Alonso

The two-time Formula 1 champion says: "If you win the World Karting Championship title on a 14th July at the age of 14 and the kart has 14 on it, then you don't have to look far for a lucky number."



16: Charles Leclerc

The Monegasque says: "I actually wanted the 7, but that was taken by Kimi Räikkönen at the time. I would also have liked the 10, but Pierre Gasly beat me to it. In the end, I chose 16 because I was born on the 16th and I couldn't think of anything better. I also like the symbolism - 1 and 6 make 7, which is my favourite number."



18: Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll doesn't drive with the number 18 because he made his GP debut as an 18-year-old. It's because he was successful with this number in the Italian Formula 4 and in the New Zealand Formula Toyota.



20: Kevin Magnussen

The Dane says of his starting number: "I won the title in Formula Renault 3.5 with the number 20, so I thought it would be a good omen for Formula 1."



22: Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki competes in Formula 1 with the 22: "I raced with the 11 in karting, but it's taken in Formula 1, by Sergio Pérez. So I said: Two times my favourite number, that fits, and that's how I ended up with the 22. In addition, Jenson Button used to drive with the 22, a driver I really admired when he became Formula 1 World Champion in 2009. Takuma Sato also used to race with the number 22 in the premier class. It all makes sense."



23: Alexander Albon

The Thai-British rider will line up with the 23 because of motorbike star Valentino Rossi. The Londoner says: "I've always been a big fan of Rossi and his number 46, but nobody can fully replace the Doctor, so I thought to myself - I'll manage half of it."



24: Guanyu Zhou

At the beginning of 2022, Zhou opted for the number 24, which we had last seen in Formula 1 in Brazil in 2012 - back then on the Marussia racer of German Timo Glock. The reason for Zhou's 24 is sad: it stands for basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident in 2020. Zhou says of the legendary Los Angeles Lakers player with the number 24 on his shirt: "Kobe Bryant was a great inspiration for me when I was more interested in basketball than motorsport. What's more, 24 is four times six, and six is a lucky number in my home country."



27: Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg thinks: "27 is simply a cool number." And it results when his birthday (the 19th) is added to his month of birth (August, i.e. 8). Formula 1 fans associate the number 27 with the unforgotten Gilles Villeneuve or the French steering wheel virtuoso Jean Alesi. Oh yes, and champions like Senna, Prost, Mansell and Jones also drove with the 27 ...



31: Esteban Ocon

The Frenchman says: "I chose 31 because I was able to win my first karting title in France with this number."



44: Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton won the junior class of the British Kart Championship in 1995 with the 44. "The 44 has always brought me luck since then," says the Englishman. "What's more, my father's red Vauxhall Cavalier had an F44 number plate. So that was originally his idea and 44 became a lucky number for us."



55: Carlos Sainz

The Madrilenian says: "I actually wanted the 5 because I've always had a lot of success with this number. But Sebastian Vettel drove with the 5, so I decided in favour of the 55."



63: George Russell

The 63 comes from his karting days. He also uses it in his Twitter address: @GeorgeRussell63



77: Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas thought it was cool that the 77 fits so well with his name and that he can write Val77eri and Bo77as this way.



81: Oscar Piastri

The young Australian also drives with his number for sentimental reasons: the Melbournian competed in karting, in British Formula 4 and also in Formula Renault with the number 81.