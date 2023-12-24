Cheers then! How Racing got to the champagne shower

It's a motorsport tradition that extends far beyond the borders of the premier class: the winner treats himself (and usually the people on and below the podium) to a good shower of sparkling wine. But why actually? What is the noble juice doing on the podium of a car race, and why is more of it sprayed than drunk?

Our search for clues takes us back to the Stone Age of automobiles, when gentlemen drivers fought duels to the death with their flying boxes. This may sound like tacky pathos, but the fact is that cars after the turn of the century were not particularly stable and safety was virtually non-existent - if you went off the track, you had to expect the worst.

Back then, racing was only affordable for those who had a lot of money or the privilege of being employed by a factory. Of course, the drivers, often of blue blood, liked to treat themselves to a drink after their test of courage. But this was not celebrated in the same way as it is today.

Even back then, pilots sipped a glass of Moët & Chandon, from a house founded by Claude Moët in 1743. Chandon was added when Claude's descendant Jean-Remy Moët handed over half of the company to his son-in-law Pierre-Gabriel Chandon de Briailles. Moët & Chandon became purveyor to the French court, selling 2.5 million bottles a year as early as 1880 (today it is 61 million a year).

According to information from Moët & Chandon, the organisers of the 1936 Vanderbilt Cup on Long Island (New York) not only wanted to present the winner with an oversized trophy, but also a really fat bottle of champagne. So the New Yorkers decided on a Salmanazar from Moët & Chandon, a nine-litre bottle, which is the equivalent of a dozen normal bottles of champagne.



Tazio Nuvolari, of all people, was once again the biggest in the end. The flying devil from Mantua raising a bottle of Moët & Chandon after the race is considered the first picture of a Grand Prix winner with a bottle of champagne.



The Americans were also partly to blame for how the champagne splash came about. And this is how it came about: in 1966, Ford's millions spent on the 24 Hours of Le Mans finally paid off - a one-two-three victory for the GT40 Mark II of Bruce McLaren/Chris Amon, Ken Miles/Denny Hulme and Ronnie Bucknum/Dick Hutcherson.



An hour before the chequered flag fell, Henry Ford II asked Frenchman Fred Chandon to please provide some champagne for the victory ceremony. Chandon was familiar with such requests; after all, his company was the official supplier at the French Grand Prix in Reims, where Juan Manuel Fangio had been presented with champagne for the first time as the first winner of the new Formula 1 in 1950.



So Chandon promised Ford that he would organise a bottle. "Bottle my arse!" rumbled the car company boss. "You'll have to bring a Jeroboam!" In other words, a three-litre bottle. Chandon organised a few bottles, but what happened next was not planned.



The two Porsche drivers Jo Siffert and Colin Davis also stepped onto the podium at the time. The two had won the two-litre class with their Porsche 906 and the so-called index classification, for outstanding performance in terms of a combination of engine capacity, power and efficiency.



While the winners' anthems were being played, Siffert's bottle had had enough of standing around in this heat, especially without proper attention. It popped its cork with a resounding bang and created a considerable shower for the bystanders.



Jo Siffert thought it was hilarious and quickly grabbed the still-foaming bottle before taking a sip from a glass like the other pilots.



A year later, in 1967, the victorious American Dan Gurney picked up on what he had seen the previous year. He didn't even wait for a bottle to start spraying itself, but shook it himself and thus became the role model for all champagne-spraying racing drivers, with his companion A.J. Foyt not wanting to be left behind. The first victim of the two Americans was Jo Siffert, who had once again won the index classification (this time alongside Hans Herrmann). The Swiss driver came back with a vengeance, creating marvellous chaos.



Moët & Chandon became the official champagne of Formula 1 in 1966 and remained so until the end of 2000, when the F1 management got into bed with the Mumm brand, which lasted until the end of 2015. 2016/2017 saw sparkling wine from Chandon on the podium (i.e. not real champagne, because the wine did not come from the Champagne region), and in mid-2017 a new champagne partner was found with the luxury brand Carbon. Today, sparkling wine from Italy is the official Formula 1 partner and Ferrari Trento has secured a contract until the end of 2025.



But sparkling wine is not sipped after the race everywhere.



Winner's milk is a tradition at the Indy 500 - and the man who started this tradition was Louis Meyer after his victory in 1933. He asked for a glass of buttermilk because his mother had recommended it to him on hot days. In 1936, he won the 500 again, this time drinking from a milk bottle.



Years later, a board member of the US Dairy Industry Association stumbled across a photo of Meyer and thought it was a perfect advert. From 1956, the association became the official sponsor of the Indy 500. And so the current Indy 500 winner still drinks milk.