Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): Tough Red Bull Racing lesson

Just under a year ago, Frédéric Vasseur took over from Mattia Binotto as team principal of Ferrari. At the traditional Ferrari Christmas reception, the 55-year-old Frenchman Fred gave his interim assessment: "At first, a wave of information crashed over me. I had so much to learn. I only had a few weeks, then the new car was presented and off I went to Bahrain! A year later, I feel much more at ease. I understand everything better and we did a decent job, especially in the second part of the season."

"But I remain on my guard. This is Formula 1, whenever you get the impression in the premier class that things have changed for the better, you run the risk of getting hit on the head. We have improved over the course of the 2023 season, but even I realise - that's not enough, there has to be more."

Ferrari is therefore moving away from the previous vehicle concept and Fred Vasseur believes: "We need to be more aggressive. We have to take more risks. We must not be afraid of jeopardising anything. Red Bull Racing is constantly working at the limit, that's the norm for them, and we have to get there too. We have to push the limits more in every respect."

Of course, Ferrari CEO John Elkann and Ferrari President Benedetto Vigna were not pleased that the world's most famous racing team missed its goal for the season - to fight for the world title on equal terms with Red Bull Racing. But Fred Vasseur says: "I don't need Mr Elkann or Mr Vigna to make me realise this. Nobody here is happy that we finished third. To change that, we have to improve in every respect."



What does Fred Vasseur expect from the 2024 season? The Frenchman continues: "Given the stable regulations, the field should be closer together. I think it will be difficult for Red Bull Racing to put on another season like 2023. If we look at how the last races of the season went, Red Bull Racing would hardly have won 21 out of 22 world championship races with this balance of power. They had to stretch themselves a little at the end of the year."



"We believe that we have understood what we need to change for 2024. But we won't know whether these changes will work until next spring."



According to Vasseur, the focus is on a different vehicle concept with more room for manoeuvre, increased stability, fewer mistakes by the drivers and on the command stand.



Ferrari has been without a drivers' world championship title since 2007 and Kimi Räikkönen; the last constructors' trophy for the time being was won in 2008.