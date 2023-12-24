Kevin Magnussen (Haas): "I'm not a sacred cow"

Disappointing 2023 GP season for Kevin Magnussen: only tenth three times, 19th in the world championship. The Haas driver says: "We're all in the same boat at Haas. I share responsibility for the poor results."

This is not how Kevin Magnussen had imagined it: The now 163-time GP participant only managed to finish in the top ten in three of the 22 rounds of the 2023 World Championship, coming tenth in Jeddah, Miami and Singapore. These three points resulted in a meagre 19th place in the Formula 1 World Championship.

It was noticeable during the season: Although Haas had the slowest car in some races, criticism from the 31-year-old Dane was limited. Kevin explains: "Racing is a team sport. I don't see any point in talking about your own racing team in public. We are all in the same boat, we all bear responsibility. As a driver, I am not a sacred cow. I am part of the problems."

"It's important to stick together in difficult times. I know what potential we have. We just have to manage to turn it into points on a regular basis. All the opportunities to do so are available in the racing team."

Haas finished last in the 2023 World Championship and GP returnee Nico Hülkenberg only scored once, in seventh place in Melbourne, finishing 16th in the championship. Kevin Magnussen continues: "I warned the team early on that we wouldn't have it easy. I felt transported back to 2019, when the characteristics were the same - excessive tyre wear, we weren't able to convert good speed from practice into points often enough."

"Of course, today we drive a completely different generation of racing cars with these wing cars, so we also have to find a different approach when looking for solutions."



"I've learnt over the years that defeats build character. You learn things that you would probably have missed out on in easier times. A season like 2023 makes you more resilient. And I like it when I have to overcome hurdles."



Haas brought a long-awaited update to the car for the US GP in Texas in October, but it did not prove to be a complete success. Nico Hülkenberg soon switched back to the old configuration, while Kevin stuck with the new one. Magnussen says: "Although we didn't take the step forward we had hoped for with the improvements, the update was still useful - we learnt a lot with a view to 2024."