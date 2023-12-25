F1 in Monza: Stefano Domenicali increases the pressure

Monza is one of the favourite circuits for many Formula 1 drivers, fans and experts. Nevertheless, the future of the traditional Italian high-speed circuit is in jeopardy, as Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is piling on the pressure.

The circuit in Monza is just as popular with Formula 1 drivers and paddock guests as it is with many fans, but the traditional circuit in the Royal Park is still in doubt as to whether it will remain on the World Championship calendar. Although the GP organisers have a contract until 2025, what happens after that is still written in the stars.

Angelo Sticchi Damiani, President of the Italian Automobile Club ACI, warned back in March: "We have to keep up with Formula 1 and therefore we have to develop. But we have problems with the budget and we cannot be left alone with this challenge."

The first Grand Prix was held in Monza back in 1922, and the circuit has been a permanent fixture on the World Championship calendar since the World Championship was introduced in 1950. It was only in 1980 that the Italian Grand Prix was held in Imola due to a reorganisation. However, this alone does not guarantee that it will remain on the world championship calendar, as former Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali made clear during his recent Formula 1 visit to Monza.

The Formula 1 CEO warned: "It would be arrogant to think that you have a guarantee of a Formula 1 future just because you have held a race in the last 100 years. To be honest, that's not enough." And he added: "I have been assured that the rebuilding work will begin after the GP weekend. This is important, because we expect a clear signal of the will to implement improvements here."

However, the work has not yet started and Domenicali said in the RAI Radio podcast "La Politica nel Pallone": "I am in good contact with the Italian Motorsport Federation, but the work in Monza was supposed to start after the Grand Prix and still hasn't started in December. They should now be tackled in the near future. My approach is a constructive one. We have to move with the times."

