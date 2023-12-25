F1 in Monza: Stefano Domenicali increases the pressure
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The circuit in Monza is just as popular with Formula 1 drivers and paddock guests as it is with many fans, but the traditional circuit in the Royal Park is still in doubt as to whether it will remain on the World Championship calendar. Although the GP organisers have a contract until 2025, what happens after that is still written in the stars.
Angelo Sticchi Damiani, President of the Italian Automobile Club ACI, warned back in March: "We have to keep up with Formula 1 and therefore we have to develop. But we have problems with the budget and we cannot be left alone with this challenge."
The first Grand Prix was held in Monza back in 1922, and the circuit has been a permanent fixture on the World Championship calendar since the World Championship was introduced in 1950. It was only in 1980 that the Italian Grand Prix was held in Imola due to a reorganisation. However, this alone does not guarantee that it will remain on the world championship calendar, as former Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali made clear during his recent Formula 1 visit to Monza.
The Formula 1 CEO warned: "It would be arrogant to think that you have a guarantee of a Formula 1 future just because you have held a race in the last 100 years. To be honest, that's not enough." And he added: "I have been assured that the rebuilding work will begin after the GP weekend. This is important, because we expect a clear signal of the will to implement improvements here."
However, the work has not yet started and Domenicali said in the RAI Radio podcast "La Politica nel Pallone": "I am in good contact with the Italian Motorsport Federation, but the work in Monza was supposed to start after the Grand Prix and still hasn't started in December. They should now be tackled in the near future. My approach is a constructive one. We have to move with the times."
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island