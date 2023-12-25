Martin Brundle on 2024: "Important year for Mercedes"

In a fan Q&A session, former GP driver and current Formula 1 expert Martin Brundle also spoke about the reasons for the performance crisis that the former long-term winning team Mercedes is going through.

The Mercedes team has struggled since the rules revolution was implemented in 2022: the former perennial winners, who won eight constructors' titles in a row between 2014 and 2021, had to settle for third and second place in the constructors' championship in 2022 and 2023. The fact that Toto Wolff's team was able to beat Ferrari in the battle for second place in the team standings is little consolation.

The team of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell was unable to celebrate a single GP victory this year. The seven-time world champion only managed three second places and three third places, although he also finished second in Austin but was later disqualified because the floor panel on his GP car was too worn to comply with the rules. His team-mate finished third twice on the GP podium.

Fans of the star brand are puzzling over the cause of this performance crisis and one Mercedes supporter recently took advantage of a Q&A session with Martin Brundle on Skysports.com to get the former GP star's opinion on the matter. The question was whether the loss of some top employees in recent years was the main reason for the drop in performance.

Brundle explained: "I don't think there's any doubt that the Mercedes team is not the force it once was because they didn't get the car right for 2022 and they didn't get it right for 2023. And there's been a lot of personnel changes because there were obviously very attractive people from the era of total dominance that they had."

"You see this in other sports where a group of people seemingly can't lose, and then suddenly they can't win. It's really strange and all it takes is a few pieces of the puzzle missing to turn the tide. Mercedes is a strong team, but they need to regroup and 2024 is an important year for the team," added the 64-year-old Briton.

