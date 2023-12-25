Ferrari: Continuous investment for Formula 1 success
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Success in Formula 1 depends on many factors, one of which is the quality of its own infrastructure, as the GP racers that are used on race weekends are developed and improved in the wind tunnel and simulator. If you want to get ahead, you have to invest, which is why teams such as Aston Martin and McLaren have recently spent considerable sums of money.
Lawrence Stroll's team moved into a brand new facility in Silverstone this year, where Aston Martin employees are using the latest resources to work on the success of the green team. The McLaren team has invested in a new simulator and improved its in-house wind tunnel. Red Bull is also investing in a new wind tunnel.
And what is Ferrari doing? Team boss Fred Vasseur spoke to the media about the measures taken by the oldest GP racing team in the world. "Our infrastructure is at a good level, but it is an ongoing process to ensure that we can improve in all areas. A good example is the simulator," he explained.
"As soon as you improve something, there's a new problem, and that won't change for the next 30 years. The same is true for the wind tunnel and just because the facilities in Maranello and Fiorano are at the top level doesn't mean that there won't be more investment. It's about producing faster and with better quality, and in order to achieve this, we will continue to invest and develop, and not just in the simulator and the wind tunnel," the 55-year-old Frenchman specified.
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island