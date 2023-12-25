Ferrari: Continuous investment for Formula 1 success

Some GP teams have invested a lot of money in infrastructure in order to achieve future success. Ferrari is well positioned, but there is no breathing space for improvement, as team boss Fred Vasseur emphasises.

Success in Formula 1 depends on many factors, one of which is the quality of its own infrastructure, as the GP racers that are used on race weekends are developed and improved in the wind tunnel and simulator. If you want to get ahead, you have to invest, which is why teams such as Aston Martin and McLaren have recently spent considerable sums of money.

Lawrence Stroll's team moved into a brand new facility in Silverstone this year, where Aston Martin employees are using the latest resources to work on the success of the green team. The McLaren team has invested in a new simulator and improved its in-house wind tunnel. Red Bull is also investing in a new wind tunnel.

And what is Ferrari doing? Team boss Fred Vasseur spoke to the media about the measures taken by the oldest GP racing team in the world. "Our infrastructure is at a good level, but it is an ongoing process to ensure that we can improve in all areas. A good example is the simulator," he explained.

"As soon as you improve something, there's a new problem, and that won't change for the next 30 years. The same is true for the wind tunnel and just because the facilities in Maranello and Fiorano are at the top level doesn't mean that there won't be more investment. It's about producing faster and with better quality, and in order to achieve this, we will continue to invest and develop, and not just in the simulator and the wind tunnel," the 55-year-old Frenchman specified.

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island