Red Bull Racing dominance: opponents don't want any help

This year, the Red Bull Racing Team has enjoyed the most successful season in the team's history. Nevertheless, its opponents do not want any rule changes that would slow down the world champion team.

The Red Bull Racing Team has set many new records this year with spearhead Max Verstappen. The Dutchman won 19 of the 22 world championship races, with two victories going to his team-mate Sergio Pérez. The RB19 was therefore the most successful GP racer in Formula 1 history. With a success rate of 95.45 per cent, a new record was set.

The dominance of the Milton Keynes-based racing team has prompted some fans to call for measures that would bring about a change in the balance of power. However, Red Bull Racing's opponents are having none of it. Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur already declared in Monza: "I am not a fan of the 'balance of performance' or similar interventions."

The Frenchman then referred to the wind tunnel time, which is limited or extended depending on the success of a team. This form of performance equalisation is sufficient, emphasised the boss of the oldest GP racing team in the world.

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella takes a similar view. He emphasised: "We don't want any help, we want to close the gap to the top under our own steam. And we love this challenge, that's what we want to master in the coming years."

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner is also expecting headwinds from his rivals. He is certain: "The field will get a little closer next year. That's why we can't rest on our laurels. Our competitors are all great teams. McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes were in good form towards the end of the season. That's why I think the big teams will be competing at full power in the World Championship next year."

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island