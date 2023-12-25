Christmas wish: What Team Principal Günther Steiner wants

Before the holidays, Haas Team Principal Günther Steiner spoke about the new season, his favourite to succeed Max Verstappen at the helm and his Christmas wish.

The year is drawing to a close and Formula 1 is enjoying a well-deserved winter break. Many team members and drivers take the opportunity to look back on the season and look ahead to next year. Günther Steiner also addresses the question of the future at the Christmas lunch on "Sky Sports F1".

He says of the upcoming season: "Anything is possible, because everyone is in a good position, both financially on the business side and technically. We finished the season last this year, but next year we could be at the top of the midfield."

Max Verstappen was usually at the front of the entire field this year, winning 19 out of 22 GPs. Many believe that the Red Bull Racing star will continue to dominate next year. But Steiner says: "I think someone will challenge Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen next year."

Steiner reveals that he hopes that Ferrari star Charles Leclerc will be the next GP star to take first place in the world championship. For good reason, as he explains: "That would mean that Ferrari has put together a good overall package, and that in turn would mean that we also have a good package. I'm selfish about that." The South Tyrolean also reveals his Christmas wish: "Success! I want us to return to the midfield."

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island