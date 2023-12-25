Christmas wish: What Team Principal Günther Steiner wants
The year is drawing to a close and Formula 1 is enjoying a well-deserved winter break. Many team members and drivers take the opportunity to look back on the season and look ahead to next year. Günther Steiner also addresses the question of the future at the Christmas lunch on "Sky Sports F1".
He says of the upcoming season: "Anything is possible, because everyone is in a good position, both financially on the business side and technically. We finished the season last this year, but next year we could be at the top of the midfield."
Max Verstappen was usually at the front of the entire field this year, winning 19 out of 22 GPs. Many believe that the Red Bull Racing star will continue to dominate next year. But Steiner says: "I think someone will challenge Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen next year."
Steiner reveals that he hopes that Ferrari star Charles Leclerc will be the next GP star to take first place in the world championship. For good reason, as he explains: "That would mean that Ferrari has put together a good overall package, and that in turn would mean that we also have a good package. I'm selfish about that." The South Tyrolean also reveals his Christmas wish: "Success! I want us to return to the midfield."
