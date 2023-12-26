11th Formula 1 team: What Lewis Hamilton says

In October, the FIA officially accepted Michael Andretti's application to enter Formula 1. Lewis Hamilton then also commented on the expansion of the Formula 1 field.

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner put it in a nutshell in Qatar: "It's all about money and it's a very political issue." The Brit spoke about Andretti's possible entry as the eleventh team in Formula 1. The FIA has accepted Michael Andretti's application and the ball is now in the court of FOM (Formula One Management), the holder of the commercial rights to Formula 1.

The current team bosses are highly sceptical, and Formula 1 Managing Director Stefano Domenicali has repeatedly emphasised that a new team must bring added value to the premier class. In other words: If another team joins, more revenue must be generated so that the existing World Championship participants do not lose out on prize money.

Lewis Hamilton initially declared at the sixth-to-last race weekend in Qatar that it would be great to have an eleventh team on the grid because it would create more jobs. He later qualified this on social media: "No, I don't support Andretti. But the idea of having another team in the sport in the future if it increases the opportunity to make our sport more diverse."

In his media round, the seven-time world champion then clarified: "It's not that I support Andretti, I just think it would be exciting from a driver's point of view to have more cars on the grid. We have more than 2000 people in the team, that's a big number of jobs. However, we have to make sure that all the criteria, which are very strict, are respected."

Hamilton added that the criteria may also need to be adapted. And he emphasised: "Perhaps we should create an opportunity for a female racing driver. And the whole thing also needs to be more diverse at the top. At the moment, we only have white team owners. There's a real lack of diversity. They're also all male. I think that has to change."

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island