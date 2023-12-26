Fernando Alonso: "Having more fun than ever"

Fernando Alonso has contested his first season with the Aston Martin team and is now taking stock. The two-time champion talks about his choice of team and reveals why he is now having more fun than ever before.

The switch to the Aston Martin team proved to be the right move for Fernando Alonso: the two-time world champion collected 206 championship points with the Silverstone-based racing team, finished on the podium eight times and ended the 2023 season in fourth place - his best championship result since 2013. He was unable to clinch the long-awaited 33rd GP victory of his career.

However, he came close to first place three times - in Monte Carlo, Montreal and Zandvoort - as runner-up. In his season review on the official team website, the 32-time GP winner says of his decision to go on the hunt for points in the Aston Martin racer this season: "I feel very happy with it."

The ambitious Spaniard enthuses: "In Formula 1, you never have a crystal ball to predict what will happen next year - but when you make the decision to change teams and then suddenly find yourself fighting for podium places, it's one of the best feelings."

And the 42-year-old affirms: "I feel like I'm perhaps enjoying it more than ever before and I go to the races with a different attitude. That has a lot to do with the team. It's very young, very enthusiastic and there's a good atmosphere both in the pits and at the Silverstone factory. The new campus provides a lot of motivation - it's a real statement of the team's ambitions."

