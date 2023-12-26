2024 season: Warning from GP veteran Mika Häkkinen

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Häkkinen is looking ahead to next year's season, in which the GP drivers and their teams will have to contest more race weekends than ever before.

Formula 1 organisers want to hold more and more races each year, which is why the workload for the teams and drivers is increasing. Just how tiring the 2023 season was for everyone involved was written all over people's faces in the last few races. Former GP star Mika Häkkinen also realised this.

The two-time champion explains in a YouTube video from "Unibet International": "The 2023 season was record-breakingly long. If you compare it with the World Championship programmes in my time, you can see that we had 17 race weekends. Now there are already 22 dates. And I've been at some of them, and I've seen in people's faces how hard the end of the season has been."

"Basically, 22 race weekends is not such a big number, but the problem is that races have always taken place on consecutive weekends. It's not easy to keep focussing on the races so often. And I'm not necessarily thinking of the drivers, but also the mechanics and the whole organisation. That was probably the biggest challenge for them," added the Finn.

Häkkinen also warned with regard to safety: "If I was still racing in Formula 1, I would seriously negotiate compensation with the team again, given the number of races. And I would not only talk about it, but also ask how it can be ensured that people can work at the required level so that they don't make any mistakes. Because we're talking about a high-speed sport here, where you don't want to make mistakes."

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island