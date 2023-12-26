Lando Norris: Qualifying mistake without consequences

Lando Norris has also put in many impressive performances this year. However, he is still waiting for his first GP victory. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old from the McLaren team gets high marks from F1 expert Karun Chandhok.

Since Lando Norris stepped onto the big Formula 1 stage in 2019, he has regularly raised eyebrows. The McLaren star has also put in some impressive performances this year, finishing seven of the 22 races on the podium. He has finished second on the podium six times, meaning he has collected more second places than any other GP star this year.

However, he is still waiting for his first victory after his fifth Formula 1 season. Karun Chandhok, who discussed the top 10 drivers of 2023 in an article for Sky Sports F1, is well aware of this. "I think that's been the case for a few years now, he's the best driver without a win, there's no doubt about that. He's had a few mistakes in qualifying, as we saw in Mexico, Qatar and Abu Dhabi," he explained.

However, the former GP driver also added: "But what was really impressive is that he was able to make up for them so well. For me personally, he showed the race of the year with his performance on race Sunday in Mexico."

"He had to start the race from far back on the grid and he ploughed his way through the field. There was no luck involved, he simply showed a strong race with his pace and good overtaking manoeuvres, and he managed to score a good points haul after a rather annoying qualifying mistake," praised Chandhok.

"He also made a mistake at turn 14 in qualifying in Abu Dhabi, but in the race he gained a position on the first lap and was also ahead of Oscar Piastri quite quickly afterwards, so the mistake didn't really affect him," recalls the former GP driver and long-time Formula 1 expert.

"All in all, it was a fantastic season. He kept a cool head when the car was difficult at the beginning of the year and then in Austria, when he got the update early on, he got the maximum out of himself and I think it was a great season," Chandhok summarised.

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island