Red Bull Racing: What makes Red Bull Racing so strong?

Red Bull Racing has celebrated many victories and records this year. This is no coincidence, as team boss Christian Horner emphasises. The Briton explains what is behind his team's success.

Only one GP victory this season has not gone to Red Bull Racing. In Singapore, Carlos Sainz beat off the competition to give Ferrari its first victory since last year's Austrian GP. A Red Bull Racing driver finished in first place in every other Sunday race, with Max Verstappen claiming the most victories.

The Dutchman won 19 GPs, ten of them in a row, and also secured four of the six sprint victories. His team-mate Sergio "Checo" Pérez won the races in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, and the Mexican also won the sprint on the street circuit in Baku.

Team Principal Christian Horner answered the question as to why Red Bull Racing was so successful this year of all years at the FIA awards ceremony in Baku. He explained: "The team has developed steadily and we have always endeavoured to improve."

"There is always room for improvement, also with regard to this season and the RB19, which is the most successful car in the history of Formula 1. I think it's this determination to constantly develop and improve that drives the whole team forward," added the Briton.

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island