Marc Márquez on Max Verstappen: "He's a killer"

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is not only receiving praise for his exceptional performance this year within the four-wheel premier class. Motorbike ace Marc Márquez is also impressed.

Max Verstappen has set many records this year. For example, with 19 GP triumphs, he has achieved the most victories in a Formula 1 season, and by winning the races in Spielberg, Silverstone, Hungary and Belgium, he has also celebrated the most victories in a month. At 86.36 per cent, he has also achieved the highest win rate in a season.

And because he converted his twelve poles into a win, he also holds the record for the most wins from first place on the grid. Since his home race in Zandvoort, the Red Bull Racing star has won every GP from pole. And with four first places, he also holds the record for the most sprint wins, even though he is not a fan of the mini-races, as he has stated on several occasions.

The exceptional driver's achievements are not only recognised by his Formula 1 colleagues, fans and GP experts. MotoGP star Marc Márquez is also full of praise for the 26-year-old. In an interview with colleagues from "RacingNews365", the eight-time motorbike world champion explained: "I really like Max Verstappen, especially because he's a real killer."

"To win and to be successful at all, or to be a hero, you have to be a killer. That means you can only worry about the one big goal, which is to win. How you achieve this goal and how you win doesn't really matter. His first priority is winning and in that respect we have the same attitude. That's why I like him so much," explained the 30-year-old Spaniard.

