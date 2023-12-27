James Allison: "Painful, but also exciting"

The Mercedes team has been going through a difficult phase since 2022, following a long run of success. How is the team dealing with this? James Allison provides the answer to this question.

Mercedes has been team world champion eight times in a row, with Toto Wolff's squad most recently claiming overall victory in the constructors' championship in 2021. In doing so, the team set a new record for the most consecutive victories in the teams' championship standings. However, Mercedes has been going through a difficult phase since 2022, only once celebrating a victory, with George Russell crossing the finish line first in Brazil last year.

Overcoming a performance crisis after a long period of dominance is not easy. And Head of Engineering James Allison admits in the "Performance People" podcast that it is painful. However, the engineer also emphasises: "If you were at the top as an organisation and fall back, there are two ways to deal with it."

"You can look back and lament what you once were and ask yourself how that could have happened. But if you go into it with that mentality, it can be very depressing and it can also make the crisis last longer," explains Allison.

"But the sooner you can say: 'We are where we are now and we shouldn't act like we deserve to win. Let's find out what we need to do to deserve to be at the front again and let's enjoy the journey', the shorter the fall and the more fun you have. Because the feeling of getting new momentum is really nice, and the idea that you're building something that will allow you to walk around the paddock proudly again at some point is really encouraging," the Briton is certain.

"As much as the outside world might imagine it's very painful internally - and in some ways it is - it's also exciting. And whether it's depressing or exciting depends largely on how you want to look at it," adds Allison.

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island