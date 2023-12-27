Daniel Ricciardo: "It was a curse and a blessing"

Daniel Ricciardo had to take a long injury break this year because he suffered fractures in his left hand at Zandvoort. He looks back and talks about the subsequent operation.

Daniel Ricciardo had only just returned to the Formula 1 grid when he was forced to take another break: In his third outing for the AlphaTauri team after his comeback, he had bad luck in the second practice session when he steered his company car into the wall to avoid a crash with compatriot Oscar Piastri, who had flown off shortly before.

Ricciardo suffered a left metacarpal fracture, which condemned him to five GPs as a spectator. The complicated fracture first required surgery, which was performed by renowned MotoGP doctor Dr Xavier Mir. Lance Stroll, who had injured his wrist in the previous season, had also recommended this to him.

Ricciardo recalls in the "Beyond the Grid" podcast: "We went from the trackside hospital to the hospital in Amsterdam, where the hand was scanned. And they then said it was broken. At that point, it looked like an elephant had stepped on it. The doctor said that he advised me to have surgery and said that I might want to wait a few days until the swelling had gone down and then I could choose where to have the operation."

The fact that the choice ultimately fell on MotoGP doctor Dr Xavier Mir had advantages and disadvantages, as Ricciardo explains: "It was a curse and a blessing because he deals with a lot of MotoGP riders who are superhuman. They really are. That is a fact. I think they expected the same from me. He probably thought that Formula 1 and MotoGP riders are the same in this respect and don't feel pain. But I said: 'No, doctor, I feel the pain and I will cry in this hospital for the next 48 hours'."

"I think all the doctors and nurses who helped me were great, but they laughed a lot because I winced and pulled my hand back and asked questions about every needle that was put in my arm. I think they just thought I was as tough as a MotoGP rider. But I'm not," admits the eight-time GP winner.

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island