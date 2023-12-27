F1 tyre supplier Pirelli: Almost eight times around the world

Formula 1 tyre supplier Pirelli presents the figures for the 2023 season at the end of the year. The Formula 1 tyres covered a total distance of almost eight circumnavigations of the globe in the 22 GPs.

The figures presented by Pirelli at the end of the year are impressive. The premier class tyre supplier has calculated that the GP stars completed 60,473 race laps in their racing cars on Pirelli tyres, covering a distance of 307,925.8 km - the equivalent of almost eight circumnavigations of the globe. The Formula 1 drivers and their teams used 6847 sets of tyres on which at least one lap was completed.

The majority of these were slicks, with only 6.31 per cent of all kilometres driven on intermediates or rain tyres. The C3 compound, which was the tyre of choice for every race weekend, was the most popular option. 105,499 km were driven on this tyre - that corresponds to more than a third of the distance covered.

Of all the slick compounds, the C1 was used the least, covering only 5.73 per cent of the distance. Prototypes were also used in Barcelona, Suzuka and Mexico City, on which the GP drivers covered 3800 kilometres.

The longest stint was completed by McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri, who had to pit after the first lap in Saudi Arabia to get a new car nose after an unpleasant encounter with Pierre Gasly. The Australian took the opportunity to change tyres and then finished the race on the C2 compound. This meant that he drove 302.5 km on the same set of tyres.

Valtteri Bottas completed the longest stint on the soft tyres on the street circuit in Baku. The Finn drove the entire sprint race on Saturday on the C5 compound, covering 102 kilometres. The Alfa Romeo driver also travelled the longest on the hardest compound. He completed 32 laps at Silverstone, covering 188.4 kilometres on this compound.

The fans saw the most tyre changes at Zandvoort, with tyre changes during red flags also being counted. The changeable weather meant that the statisticians counted 82 tyre changes. All tyre types were used. The fewest pit stops were made in Miami, with each driver making just one stop. A total of 871 pit stops were made during the 22 race weekends.

The weekend in Austin proved to be the hottest race of the year, with an outside temperature of 34.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday during the sprint race and 32.8 degrees during the Grand Prix on Sunday. It was coolest in Zandvoort with an average temperature of 15.1 degrees. In terms of asphalt temperatures, the Hungaroring was the hottest race of the year at 53.6 degrees, while the surface in Las Vegas was the coldest at 18.5 degrees.

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island