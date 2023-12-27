Formula 1 World Championship: Martin Brundle in favour of classics
Formula 1 organisers are working tirelessly to make the sport even more popular and are focusing on tapping into new markets to do so. The interest from potential GP organisers is great, and the pressure on the current organisers of World Championship races is correspondingly high.
Formula 1 Managing Director Stefano Domenicali makes no secret of the fact that, given the critical view of the World Championship calendar, even the classics have no guarantee of remaining on the programme. But for Formula 1 veteran Martin Brundle, one thing is certain: the great classics must stay.
In a question and answer session on Sky Sports F1, the current TV pundit admitted: "I think we now have a lot of high-calibre events. When I was driving, Monaco was the only jewel in the crown, but now there are these incredible tracks in Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Bahrain, Miami, Las Vegas and so on."
However, the Brit also emphasised: "I think you need a balance in terms of the historic races. We have some real classics in the programme, and you can build as many new circuits as you like, it will be a long time before they have the same heritage as Spa, Monza, Suzuka or Silverstone. Monaco also belongs on that list."
"Sometimes in Monte Carlo you have a wet race or a safety car period or a red flag, and that creates excitement in the race. But I also understand that it can get boring on race day and that qualifying is more exciting there. But Formula 1 will really think very carefully before dropping Monaco from the programme - and it should," Brundle made clear at the same time.
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island