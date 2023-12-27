Formula 1 World Championship: Martin Brundle in favour of classics

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has repeatedly emphasised that even the traditional Formula 1 GPs have no guarantee of a place on the world championship calendar. Martin Brundle thinks so: The premier class must continue to step on the gas in Monaco.

Formula 1 organisers are working tirelessly to make the sport even more popular and are focusing on tapping into new markets to do so. The interest from potential GP organisers is great, and the pressure on the current organisers of World Championship races is correspondingly high.

Formula 1 Managing Director Stefano Domenicali makes no secret of the fact that, given the critical view of the World Championship calendar, even the classics have no guarantee of remaining on the programme. But for Formula 1 veteran Martin Brundle, one thing is certain: the great classics must stay.

In a question and answer session on Sky Sports F1, the current TV pundit admitted: "I think we now have a lot of high-calibre events. When I was driving, Monaco was the only jewel in the crown, but now there are these incredible tracks in Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Bahrain, Miami, Las Vegas and so on."

However, the Brit also emphasised: "I think you need a balance in terms of the historic races. We have some real classics in the programme, and you can build as many new circuits as you like, it will be a long time before they have the same heritage as Spa, Monza, Suzuka or Silverstone. Monaco also belongs on that list."

"Sometimes in Monte Carlo you have a wet race or a safety car period or a red flag, and that creates excitement in the race. But I also understand that it can get boring on race day and that qualifying is more exciting there. But Formula 1 will really think very carefully before dropping Monaco from the programme - and it should," Brundle made clear at the same time.

Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island