Christian Horner: "We had to be very selective"
21 of the 22 GPs that have taken place this year have been won by a Red Bull Racing driver. Only in Singapore was a driver from another team on the top step of the podium, with Ferrari star Carlos Sainz. Max Verstappen won 19 races, setting a new record for the most victories in a season. The champion defended his title in dominant fashion.
Nevertheless, his team did not have an easy game, as Christian Horner emphasises. The team principal of the Milton Keynes-based outfit points to the lack of wind tunnel hours, which Red Bull Racing was penalised for slightly exceeding the upper budget limit. "This left us with less time than most of our opponents," he explains.
"That's why we had to be very economical with our time and very selective when choosing which parts to test," emphasises the 50-year-old Briton, who is expecting more headwind from the competition next year. "I am convinced that things will be tighter in the coming years. We won't be able to repeat this special year without further ado."
"You always start afresh when you tackle a new season and I think we will see a few more cars that will follow the philosophy of the RB19," surmises Horner, warning: "If you stand still in this business, then you are going backwards."
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island