Sauber after Alfa Romeo: reason for hope

Alfa Romeo put in a disappointing performance in the final year of the agreement with Sauber: second last place in the Constructors' Cup. Returning driver James Key senses cause for hope.

For 51-year-old James Key, Sauber is both a return and a fresh start: from April 2010 to February 2012, he worked as Technical Director at the Sauber racing team, succeeding Willy Rampf. He then moved to McLaren via Toro Rosso (2012 to 2018), where he worked from March 2019 to March 2023. In June 2023, it was announced that Key would be returning to Switzerland, joining the team that will be called Alfa Romeo until the end of 2023 and will race as Sauber for two years in 2024, before Audi officially joins in 2026.

James Key witnessed how Alfa Romeo struggled in its farewell year. In the end, it only managed ninth place in the Constructors' Cup, a disappointing performance. Key is not letting this put him off.

The Englishman from Chelmsford (north-east of London) says: "The power density in modern Formula 1 is enormous. If we look at the results for the whole season, we are 1.5 per cent behind the leaders, sometimes it's less."

"Lap analyses show that, despite Red Bull Racing's dominance, the field is moving closer together. The gaps behind RBR are very small."



"For me, this means that we have plenty of room to catch up if we do everything right - in terms of the vehicle concept and development. I see no reason why we can't move up in 2024, especially as the gaps behind the top teams are very small, much smaller than they were a few years ago."



"This racing team has everything it needs to improve. We continue to count on the excellent wind tunnel. We will intensify production and we need more office space. But basically, we have a healthy basis on which we can build. I am very confident for 2024."