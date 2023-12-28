Being Michael Schumacher: ARD shows five-part programme

On 29 December 2023, it will be ten years since Michael Schumacher's fatal skiing accident. ARD will be showing a five-part series on the life of the unforgotten racing driver from 28 December.

It has been available to Formula 1 fans from Germany in the ARD media library since 14 December, and now Das Erste is also showing "Being Michael Schumacher" on normal television: From Thursday, 28 December 2023, 11.35 pm, the five-part documentary by author Andreas Troll can be seen, ten years after the skiing accident involving the former Ferrari and Mercedes driver.

"Being Michael Schumacher" traces the path of an exceptional athlete - from a boy on the go-kart track at the Kerpen gravel pit to a motorsport legend; from a three-year-old from the humblest of backgrounds who fished his opponents' used tyres out of the dustbin and beat them with them, to a Ferrari star, to the most successful and famous Formula 1 driver in the world.

Numerous companions have their say, such as his brother Ralf Schumacher, Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton, world champion Fernando Alonso, the brilliant technician and strategist Ross Brawn, former Mercedes team boss Norbert Haug and Ferrari director Jean Todt, who later became FIA president.

"Schumacher is an icon," emphasises basketball ace Dirk Nowitzki. Footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger "only really got to know the national anthem" through Schumacher's victories, and for Franziska van Almsick, Schumacher is "a role model, a very important personality".

Schumi's career was accompanied by controversy. His former rival on the track, David Coulthard, says: "He could be tough and ruthless." The ARD five-part programme does not ignore the uncompromising side of Michael Schumacher, this steely will to win, which at certain moments blocked out everything else - as in the controversial World Championship finals in Adelaide in 1994 against Damon Hill and in 1997 against Jacques Villeneuve.



But Michael Schumacher the person was different to the racing driver. His family was always an important place of retreat for Michael Schumacher. "And he always protected this bastion," says his manager Sabine Kehm.



The fascination for Michael Schumacher is unbroken, and Sabine Kehm says: "When an athlete manages to make his name almost synonymous with the sport he practises, then nothing else is possible. Someone hears Michael's name and Formula 1 immediately springs to mind. Ultimately, Michael personifies the premier class."



On 29 December 2013, Michael Schumacher suffered serious head injuries in a skiing accident in France. He has not appeared in public since then.



All five episodes of "Being Michael Schumacher", each around 30 minutes long, have been available in the ARD media library since 14 December (only in Germany) until mid-December 2024.



To the delight of Schumacher fans outside Germany, ARD will be showing all episodes back-to-back on 28/29 December from 23:25.





Being Michael Schumacher: ARD broadcast dates

Thursday, 28 December, 23:35: Gravel pit

Friday, 29 December, 00:05: Living room

Friday, 29 December, 00.35 hrs: Red

Friday, 29 December, 01.05 hrs: Time out

Friday, 29 December, 01.35 a.m.: Man